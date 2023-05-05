Five DeKalb County softball teams secured berths in the AHSAA regional round following this week’s area tournament competitions.
Fort Payne advanced to the Class 6A North Regional in Florence, while Plainview and Sylvania moved on to the 3A East Regional in Albertville and Ider and Fyffe advanced to the 2A East Regional in Albertville.
The regional round runs Tuesday-Friday, and state tournament play follows May 16-21 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Here’s a breakdown of area tournaments featuring county teams —
Class 6A Area 14:
AJ Kramer doubled with three RBIs and struck out eight in the circle, as Fort Payne finished as Class 6A Area 14 runner-up to Buckhorn in a 6-5, extra-inning loss Tuesday.
The Wildcats (19-17) led 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, where Buckhorn plated four runs to tie the game. The Bucks scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth frame to walk off with the area championship.
Fort Payne advanced to the AHSAA North Regional at Florence Sportsplex in Florence, where it will play second-ranked Athens on Field 4 at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Field and game times are subject to change.
Marcella Rentas collected three hits for Fort Payne, while Lydia Crane added a triple and scored two runs. AJ Kramer pitched a complete game, surrendering eight hits.
Kaitlyn McCulley finished with a double for the Bucks. Chloe Helton struck out four while giving up nine hits in a complete-game outing.
Carley Cash smacked three home runs to help push Fort Payne past Lee 21-3 in an elimination game in the area tournament earlier Tuesday. Cash tallied seven RBIs on three hits and plated four runs. AJ Kramer recorded two doubles and a triple behind three hits and two RBIs, and Jocelyn Armstrong and Crane had a double apiece. AJ Kramer earned the win in 2/3 of an inning, striking out two without allowing a hit.
Mackenzie Thomas allowed 11 hits while retiring two batters across two innings in the loss for Lee.
In Monday’s 6-4 loss to Buckhorn in the area tournament’s championship round, Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer allowed six hits and struck out six in a complete game. Armstrong registered two hits and Cash and Rentas each drove in a run.
Katelyn Hastings and Lily Ramsey each swatted a double for Buckhorn, while Zaida Zapf retired four and allowed five hits in a complete-game win.
Earlier Monday, AJ Kramer blasted a home run with two triples and four RBIs in the Wildcats’ 16-6 romp past Lee in the semifinal round. Cory Kramer tripled and Armstrong doubled. Olivia Lee earned the win in 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits while striking out six.
Class 3A Area 14:
Lily Boswell sat 12 batters while tossing a complete-game one-hitter, Jada Hampton and Abby Williams each launched home runs and Plainview powered past Sylvania 11-1, claiming the area title Wednesday.
The top-ranked Bears notched their 40th victory of the season, improving to 40-1. They’ll play Area 11 runner-up Hokes Bluff in the opening round of the AHSAA East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Field 6. Field and game times are subject to change.
Sylvania (27-22-1) faces Glencoe, the Area 11 champion, at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Field 2 in Albertville. Field and game times are subject to change.
In Plainview’s area tournament finale Wednesday, Williams drove in four runs on three hits, including a double. Graidin Haas, Mia Tidmore and Hampton each recorded a double.
Sylvania’s Harlee Turner tossed 4 2/3 innings of the loss, surrendering nine hits for seven runs, striking out one and walking one.
On Tuesday, Boswell delivered a no-hitter in the circle while producing 11 strikeouts to help Plainview blank Sylvania 15-0 in the championship round. Hampton homered and drove in four runs, Chloe Hatch homered and Mallory Lindsey doubled.
Kirby Wisner sat two and gave up 11 runs on eight hits across 2 2/3 innings for Sylvania.
Earlier Tuesday, Williams smashed a pair of home runs and tallied four RBIs to help Plainview eliminate Asbury 15-0 in the semifinal round. Hatch accounted for nine strikeouts amid a complete-game no-hitter.
Sylvania’s Kyndell Sammons homered while Alysia Ferguson collected a double and a triple in a 12-2 victory against Geraldine in an elimination game Wednesday. Bella McCurdy, Molly Weaver and Turner each recorded a double in the win. Anna Murdock sat eight while allowing five hits in a complete-game outing.
Katie Walters tossed a complete game for Geraldine, giving up 14 hits. Hallie Burns drove in a run on two hits and Kennedy Vaughn added an RBI.
In Tuesday’s semifinal round, Weaver homered as the Rams accumulated 16 hits in a 15-1 rout of Geraldine. Makayla Wright, Ferguson, McCurdy and Turner each contributed a double. Murdock gave up one hit and run while delivering six strikeouts in three innings of the win.
Class 2A Area 11:
Katie Edge surrendered seven hits in a complete-game outing, as Fyffe was held without a hit in a 7-0 loss to Sand Rock in the area final Thursday.
The area runner-up finish advanced the Red Devils (13-23) into the AHSAA East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. They’ll play the Area 9 champion Pleasant Valley in the first round at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Field 1. Field and game times are subject to change.
Fyffe clinched a regional berth after knocking out Collinsville 9-2 in an elimination game earlier Thursday. Elli Stone blasted a home run and a double for the Red Devils, while Madelyn Hawkins, Sam Galloway, Nevaeh Smith and Brindlee Walston smacked a double apiece. Kendra Fay surrendered nine runs while striking out four in a complete-game win.
Collinsville’s Sophia Wills and Ella Coker each hit a double, while Tyla Tatum struck out four and allowed 13 hits in a complete game in the pitching circle.
On Tuesday, Fyffe eliminated Gaston with a 15-5 victory behind Fay’s three-RBI day. Fay homered and scored two runs for the Red Devils, while Galloway doubled twice and Shelby Sisk and Smith each contributed a double. Edge sat three and allowed five hits and four runs across 3 2/3 innings.
In Monday’s semifinal round, Collinsville held on to beat Fyffe 12-10. The Panthers received home runs from Coker, Wills and Rylee Tillery with Coker and Tatum contributing an additional double apiece. Tatum retired three Fyffe batters across four innings, giving up six hits and runs.
For the Red Devils, Hawkins finished with a double on three hits with two RBIs and runs scored. Fay delivered 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits and runs.
Class 2A Area 15:
Ider’s Makinley Traylor scattered three hits with an RBI and a run scored in a 7-5 loss to Pisgah on Tuesday, finishing as Area 15’s runner-up and advancing to the AHSAA East Regional.
The Hornets (27-17) face Area 10 champion West End at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Field 2 at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park. Field and game times are subject to change.
In Tuesday’s area finale, Brynley Traylor registered two RBIs with a double for Ider, and Reece Jones and Lexi Brewer tallied a double apiece. Miklyn Troxtel struck out four while surrendering seven hits in a complete-game performance.
Pisgah’s Julianne Davis hit a grand slam and Campbell Barron doubled on two hits. Piper Anderson sat five while giving up five hits across six innings of the win.
Earlier Tuesday, Troxtel homered in Ider’s 3-1 victory against North Sand Mountain in an elimination game. Makinley Traylor finished with a triple and two RBIs and Jones doubled and plated a run. Brynley Traylor struck out five, tossing a complete-game no-hitter.
On Monday, Ider came up short against Pisgah in a 5-4 loss. Troxtel contributed three hits and scored a run, and Brewer doubled with two RBIs. Brynley Traylor gave up seven hits in four frames.
Ider opened the tournament with a 17-1 romp past Section on Monday. Julie Mavity drove in three runs behind a home run and a double. Kelsey Cooper hit a double and a triple and tallied four RBIs, while Brewer doubled with two RBIs and three runs scored. Mavity surrendered one hit and struck out five in a complete-game performance.
Class 1A Area 15:
Valley Head was eliminated from the postseason by eventual-Area 15 runner-up Gaylesville in a 6-1 loss Monday.
The Tigers finished with a 9-27 record after notching a 9-7 win against Woodville earlier Monday. Adleigh Lockett secured the win with a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning. Olivia Harrison scattered four hits with an RBI and three runs scored, and Ava Harrison drove in two runs on two hits with two runs scored, while Olivia Woods doubled on two hits and plated a run.
The Tigers opened tournament play with a 16-13 loss to Gaylesville in the semifinal round. Raegan Key doubled on three hits with three RBIs and runs scored, Lockett doubled and plated two runs and Olivia Harrison collected three hits with two RBIs and plated three runs. Lockett finished with a complete game in the circle, striking out eight and surrendering nine hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.