Collinsville wins Team of the Week

The Collinsville Panthers are this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week, winning 45% of the online voting.
Powered by a dominant defensive effort, the Panthers defeated the Section Lions 28-0 in a game of no record at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville last Friday night.
Collinsville allowed Section just 62 yards of total offense (12 yards rushing).
Malachi Orr ran for two touchdowns and Luke Henderson and Deon Winsley Jr. each ran for one score, as the Panthers didn't attempt a pass and had 238 yards rushing.
