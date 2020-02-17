Bullock’s 28 points leads Sylvania girls in loss against Susan Moore

Makayla Bullock scored a game-high 28 points with five rebounds, as three Sylvania girls reached double-digit scoring in an 89-71 loss to Susan Moore in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional in Jacksonville on Saturday night.
The Rams’ season ended at 15-12 after finishing second in the area tournament.
Bullock shot 11 of 15 from the floor and made 5 of 6 free throw attempts. Leianna Currie scored 14 points with five rebounds and Kenadie Lee finished with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Riley Wisner scored nine points in 18 minutes.
Susan Moore (26-3) had great production from its bench with 22 points. Morgan Holland led the team with 23 points and six rebounds and Hallie Holmes added 23 points. Madison Lipscomb had 19 points and eight rebounds and Cali Smallwood chipped in 11 points off the bench in 16 minutes.
The Bulldogs led 43-34 at the half and started the third quarter with a 4-0 run to extend it to 49-34 after a layup by Holland with 6:29 to play. They pushed the lead to 24 points (the largest scoring margin of the game) on Smallwood’s jump shot with 1:35 remaining in the third.
Ambriel Stopyak split two free throws with 2:30 remaining in regulation to pull the Rams within 79-66, but a layup and free throw from Smallwood and a layup from Hannah Lauderdale pushed the Bulldogs to an insurmountable 18-point lead with 1:04 left.
There were a dozen lead changes before Susan Moore gained control for good at 30-29 from a Holmes free throw with 4:13 until halftime.
