Burt accounts for 4 scores in Valley Head’s loss vs. Brilliant

Jordan Burt accounted for four touchdowns in Valley Head’s 43-25 loss to Brilliant in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs at Tiger Stadium in Valley Head on Friday night.
The Tigers finished the season with an 8-3 record after winning the Region 7 championship and earning the region’s top seed in the postseason.
Burt ran for touchdowns of 5 and 25 yards in the first half, threw for a 9-yard touchdown and returned an interception for a score.
The Tigers of Valley Head trailed 21-12 at halftime after Brilliant scored on a touchdown pass with 3 seconds remaining in the half.
Burt found Cooper for a 9-yard scoring pass at the 5:44 mark in the third quarter to pull Valley Head within 21-18. Bryson Morgan’s ensuing 2-point conversion run attempt failed.
Luke Harrison sacked Brilliant’s quarterback for a 7-yard loss with 3:38 left in the third, and Burt intercepted a pass later in the drive and returned it 53 yards for a go-ahead score. Noah Hulgan’s extra-point kick gave Valley Head a 25-21 advantage with 2:37 left in the period.
But the Tigers of Brilliant managed to recover an onside kick and score early in the fourth. They later recovered a fumble and attempted a 35-yard field goal from it, but Valley Head blocked the kick attempt with 5 minutes left.
