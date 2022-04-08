Graidin Haas mashed a home run and a double while driving in three runs, AJ Kramer struck out 12 while allowing four hits in a complete game and Fort Payne downed Guntersville 6-1 at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Haas stole home in the bottom of the first inning to put Fort Payne (20-7) on top 1-0, and she hit a fly ball over the left-field fence with one out in play in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0.
Fort Payne loaded the bases on Guntersville pitcher Brittany Slaton with two outs on the scoreboard and plated two more runs on forced walks for a 4-0 advantage, before Slaton escaped the frame with a groundout.
Addi Yarbrough scored Guntersville’s lone run on an outfield error in the top of the fourth.
Haas doubled home teammates Caitlin Snyder and Lydia Crane in the sixth inning for the final tally.
Kramer walked two and delivered 69 strikes in 102 total pitches in the win.
Slaton lasted 3 2/3 innings for Guntersville, surrendering four runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks, Yarbrough gave up three hits for two runs with one strikeouts and no walks in relief.
Yarbrough had two hits and Hollynn Jarmon added a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.