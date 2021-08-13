To get a full sense of how well Fort Payne did in its goal to be fundamentally disciplined, head coach Chris Elmore will have to review the game video.
But in their preseason debut against Guntersville, the Wildcats struggled to find their offensive footing and allowed a few big plays that led to touchdowns for the home team in a 28-3 loss at Chorba-Lee Stadium at Guntersville High School on Thursday night.
“Guntersville has a good team and they took it to us for most of the night,” Elmore said. “We made some plays here and there but we didn’t make enough plays. I hope what it will do for us is give us some urgency where we’ll come back ready to go tomorrow.
“It’s still early in the year and we’re just trying to get better every day. If we do that the next seven days, then we’ll be a much better football team next Friday night.”
In the varsity portion of the jamboree, Fort Payne was held scoreless while surrendering three scores.
On Guntersville’s opening drive, Logan Pate broke free up the middle of the field for a 61-yard scoring run at the 7:22 mark in the first quarter for the game’s first points.
Cole McCarthy threw a 32-yard touchdown to Cooper Davidson on Guntersville’s next possession, following the conversion of a 9-yard connection between the quarterback and receiver in a fourth-and-8 situation.
Fort Payne forced Guntersville to punt for the first time at the start of the second period, before Guntersville struck again with McCarthy hitting Brandon Fussell for a 42-yard scoring strike with 8:58 remaining in the first half.
“I think we played pretty solid overall except for three plays,” Elmore said. “We have to be better. We can’t give up a long run, we can’t give up the two passes down the sideline and we have to stop people when it’s third-and-14.
“I think we’re going to go back and watch the film and see us playing well a lot, but you can’t give up big plays and that’s what happened to us tonight. I hope it will give us a sense of urgency as we prepare for the next one. Hopefully we’ll do a better job of eliminating some of those plays next Friday night.”
When Fort Payne’s opening drive stalled at the Guntersville 39-yard-line, Alex McPherson was sent on to attempt a field goal from near midfield. His kick attempt fell short.
Fort Payne punted at the end of its second possession and following a long run across midfield by Kaden Dubose, Jake Barnes’ pass attempt on fourth-and-3 went incomplete on Guntersville’s 25.
Fort Payne punted on its next three series of the first half. A 2-yard dive by Darrell Prater on a fourth-and-1 play helped keep Fort Payne’s offense moving on its sixth series, but the drive ended with a punt from Guntersville’s 44-yard-line at the 2:26 mark.
“I thought Kaden played well; he got tired some but I thought he ran the ball well,” Elmore said. “Darrell had a couple of good runs. We did a good job of blocking up front at times.
“When you come into a jamboree and you don’t know what (an opponent) is going to do, there’s a little bit of uncertainty there. But for the most part I thought our offensive line did a decent job. We didn’t throw it very well and that’s something that myself and Jake and all the receivers will have to keep working on. We have to be able to throw it a little bit and tonight we were able to complete very few. That will be something we’ll have to greatly improve or it will be difficult to move the football because everybody will just key on the run.
“I thought we made some mistakes handling the snaps, handing the ball off at times that put us in some long-yardage situations. But, it’s like I told [the players], sometimes it’s good to come out early in the year and get humbled a little bit.”
The second half consisted of junior varsity play.
Guntersville’s Antonio Spurgeon erupted for a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third to give his team a 28-0 advantage.
Fort Payne avoided the shutout on its deepest drive of the night. After getting to Guntersville’s 8-yard-line, Luke Miller kicked a field goal on fourth-and-7 with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
“The good thing is we were able to get everybody in the ball game, which is difficult when you have 100 guys to get in, but they were all able to get in and I thought some guys played hard,” Elmore said of the JV half.
“Quarterback Tyler Wooten ran hard when he was hurt there a couple of times, and I thought we did some good things defensively. Same thing: They gave up one long run and that’s all (our defense) really gave up. There were some positives, and the biggest thing for those guys is it gives them a chance under the lights so when the first JV game rolls around they’ll be a little more ready to play.”
Fort Payne opens the regular season next Friday, hosting Athens at 7 p.m. at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium.
