Griffin Winn retired eight and allowed three hits in a complete game, Blake Griggs tallied three hits and Fort Payne opened Class 6A Area 13 play with a 4-1 win against Gadsden City at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday, before falling 2-1 in Thursday’s Game 2 and winning 6-1 in Game 3.
In Tuesday’s series opener with the Wildcats leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Fort Payne pushed across a pair of insurance runs. Nolan Fowler stole second base after escaping a rundown between first and second, allowing Ryker Shankles to score during the commotion. Fowler then scored on Eli Lilly’s groundout to second base.
“(Fowler’s) a good base runner and he trusts his instincts and speed,” Wildcats coach Eric Varnadore said. “The guy made the throw behind him and he took off to the plate and I love that.”
Fort Payne (7-7) generated the game’s first run when Griggs scored from third base after a passed ball in the second inning. The Titans knotted things when Luke Waldrop scored on a Sparks ground ball.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead for good at 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth frame when Ryker Ingle plated the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Shankles and Griggs each doubled. Winn registered two hits at the plate for the Wildcats, while walking two and tossing 54 strikes in 83 pitches.
“(Winn) did a great job today. That’s asking a lot for a freshman to go out there in the first area game of the year in 6A baseball,” Varnadore said. “His last three outings, including (Tuesday), have been phenomenal. We didn’t get run support one time before when he pitched, but today we were able to get those four runs and he did a great job. He set the tone, for sure.”
Gadsden City’s Jordan Nowell delivered a complete game on the mound, surrendering seven hits while striking out seven and walking five. Waldrop doubled and Matthew Sparks collected two hits.
The area series shifted to Gadsden for Games 2 and 3 on Thursday. The Titans opened with a 2-1 win in the second game behind a five-hit effort, while Jackson Sparks surrendered three runs and one hit in a complete game.
After five scoreless innings of action, Fort Payne’s Shankles doubled and scored the team’s lone run in the sixth inning, before the Titans rallied with two runs in the seventh.
Jake Barnes took the loss in 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and run. Brannon Oliver pitched six innings, allowing four hits and one run.
In the decisive third game, Shankles knocked a double with three RBIs and tossed a complete game, surrendering five hits with three strikeouts and four walks, as the Wildcats won 6-1. Oliver added a triple on two hits.
Waldrop doubled with an RBI and Tracy Gaddis gave up three runs on two hits across four innings of the loss for the Titans.
Fort Payne returns home Saturday for a pair of games. The Wildcats play Hokes Bluff at 11 a.m. and Kate Duncan Smith DAR at 3 p.m.
