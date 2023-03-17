Griffin Winn retired eight and allowed three hits in a complete game, Blake Griggs tallied three hits and Fort Payne opened Class 6A Area 13 play with a 4-1 win against Gadsden City at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday, before falling 2-1 in Thursday’s Game 2 and winning 6-1 in Game 3.

In Tuesday’s series opener with the Wildcats leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Fort Payne pushed across a pair of insurance runs. Nolan Fowler stole second base after escaping a rundown between first and second, allowing Ryker Shankles to score during the commotion. Fowler then scored on Eli Lilly’s groundout to second base.

