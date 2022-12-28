A pair of Class 2A state champion Fyffe players garnered further postseason accolades Sunday.
Sophomore running back Logan Anderson was named as an Alabama Sports Writers Association 2A Back of the Year finalist, and sophomore offensive lineman Tucker Wilks was a finalist for 2A Lineman of the Year.
The ASWA released Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year finalists for each classification, with the winners to be announced at a banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance on Thursday, Jan. 12. Mr. Football and the Super All-State Team will also be named at the banquet.
Here are the finalists from each class:
DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson
QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
WR Ryan Williams, Saraland
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale
OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge
DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay
RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds
DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph
LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible
DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill
ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
QB Ty'Jarian Williams, Aliceville
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.
ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry
QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy
LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.
RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott
RB Cecil Perry, Patrician
WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep
OL Jack Gibson, Patrician
OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy
OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy
