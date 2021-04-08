Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.