AJ Kramer finished with two doubles and four RBIs at the plate, in addition to pitching a complete game in the circle in Fort Payne’s 10-5 triumph against Boaz at Boaz High School on Wednesday.
Fort Payne (20-6) totaled 11 hits and 10 RBIs, while leaving seven runners stranded in scoring position in the win.
Kramer allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out six for the Wildcats.
Taylor Camp led Fort Payne with three hits, scored two runs and added an RBI, Hannah Buffington chipped in two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs and Emily Ellis contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Lexi Bennett finished with a home run, two RBIs and scored two runs, Madison Chapman had two hits, including a double and Ava Rhoden registered two hits and scored a run for the Pirates.
Boaz’s Jenna Pierce was in the circle for the entire game, allowing 11 hits, striking out three batters and walking two.
Camp recorded a pair of doubles in three hits, Graidin Haas added three hits and two RBIs and Fort Payne held off Etowah’s comeback attempt to secure a 6-3 victory at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Braden Barksdale singled home Buffington to put the Wildcats (19-6) ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, before Etowah overtook the lead in the fourth.
An Abbi Martin double brought Hally Bennett in for a score and an Anna Jones two-run homer to center field lifted the Blue Devils to a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Abby Phillips scored on a Camp single to knot the game at 3. Buffington singled to left field, allowing Camp and Haas to plate runs and give Fort Payne the lead for good at 5-3.
Fort Payne finished with 11 hits to Etowah’s five.
Kyleigh Thomas allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in her complete-game pitching performance for the Wildcats.
Plainview 12, Sylvania 0:
Lily Boswell retired a dozen batters and allowed just one hit, helping Plainview rout Sylvania at Sylvania High School on Wednesday.
Tessa Word homered twice, finished with three RBIs and scored three runs for the Bears (23-3-1). Elaine Puckett finished with four RBIs, two hits and scored two runs and Boswell recorded three RBIs and scored a run.
Boswell homered on a fly ball to center field, scoring Puckett and Halle Brown in the process to put the Bears in front 4-0 in the top of the second inning.
Puckett doubled home two runners to lift Plainview to an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning. She added a solo homer across center field in the sixth inning to make it 12-0.
Collinsville 4, Geraldine 1:
Sophia Wills solo-homered in the fourth to give Collinsville a three-run lead in the fourth inning, en route to a victory at Collinsville High School on Wednesday.
Wills contributed two hits and scored a run with an RBI, Tyla Tatum had two hits with an RBI and Kayla Beene chipped in a double with an RBI and scored two runs for the Panthers.
Geraldine (11-7-1) collected five hits, with Tinsley Satterfield and Katie Walters each finishing with a double.
Lydia West surrendered six hits, struck out four and walked two in a complete game in the circle for the Bulldogs.
