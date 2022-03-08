Plainview goes 3-0 in Snead State Tournament

The Plainview softball team swept through its competition in the Snead State Tournament in Rainsville this weekend, finishing with a 3-0 record.
In a Saturday three-game set, the defending AHSAA Class 3A state champion Bears routed Fairview 16-0, blanked West Point 4-0 and capped the tournament with a 9-6 victory against North Jackson.
Against Fairview, Tessa Word delivered a perfect game from the pitching circle. In the four-inning contest, she struck out 12 batters while allowing no hits, runs or walks.
Additionally, Word launched a three-run home run across left field in the top of the second inning to give Plainview an 8-0 advantage. She finished the game with six RBIs in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate.
Mia Tidmore doubled twice and scored two runs with an RBI, and Abby Williams drove in three runs on two hits and plated four runs. Hannah Regula scored three runs on two hits and Ali Price drove in two runs on two hits.
Against West Point, Lily Boswell threw a no-hitter while retiring 13 batters in a complete-game performance. She delivered 80 total pitches and surrendered no walks.
Tidmore led all Plainview batters, going 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Boswell drove in a run on two hits, and Kadie Brooks, Williams and Regula each hit a double, as the Bears compiled nine hits and left eight runners on base.
Williams’ double to left field plated Tidmore and gave Plainview a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, before Boswell singled home Word with two outs in play to make it 2-0 before the end of the frame.
Lauren Jimmerson reached home on a Tidmore ground ball single to center field in the fourth inning, and a Brooks double to left plated Livi Smith in the sixth inning.
In the finale, Plainview staved off a comeback attempt by the Chiefs after they plated six runs in the sixth inning, rallying from a 9-0 deficit.
Trailing by nine runs, Ja’Khia Hutchins, Jayda Hutchins and Bailey Abernathy all scored on a Peyton Hill double to right field with no outs on the scoreboard. Arielle Haynes followed with a three-run homer to center.
Word recorded a strikeout for North Jackson’s second out before a pop-up to Price at second base ended the game.
Word finished with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing five hits and six runs in a complete-game outing for the Bears, who compiled 13 hits and left nine runners stranded on base.
Word smacked two doubles in a 3-for-4 plate performance. Jada Hampton batted 3 for 4 and scored a run, Regula drove in two runs on two hits and plated two more runs and Boswell amassed three RBIs on two hits with a run scored.
Plainview improved its overall record to 4-0.
Fort Payne 8, Albertville 0:
AJ Kramer produced a one-hitter while striking out 12 and walking none in a complete-game effort in Fort Payne’s blowout win at Albertville on Friday.
Kramer tallied 64 strikes in 86 total pitches for the Wildcats.
After two scoreless innings, Fort Payne pushed across a pair of runs in the third frame. With two outs in play, Cory Kramer doubled on a line drive to center field, allowing Graidin Haas to score. Cory Kramer plated a run on an error before a fly out ended the half-inning.
Baylee Green plated a run on a Lily Jackson grounder into a fielder’s choice to extend the lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning. Emily Ellis singled to center field in the fifth inning, and AJ Kramer scored from second base on the throw.
After adding a fifth run on an error in the seventh inning, Caitlin Snyder’s single to third base allowed Ellis to reach home with two outs on the scoreboard. A triple to right field by Jackson scored Snyder before a Haas single to left field plated Jackson to bring the game to its final tally.
Haas batted 3 for 5, Abby Phillips and Ellis went 2 for 4 and Green was 2 for 3.
Geraldine 7, Fyffe 3:
Lydia West drove in four runs on two home runs, helping propel Geraldine past Fyffe on Saturday.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 3-1 entering the second inning. West launched a three-run homer across right field, plating JJ Dismuke and Gracey Johnson in the top half of the frame. Chloe Hatch added a solo home run across center field in the bottom of the first to bring the Red Devils within a run.
West’s second homer, a solo shot, sailed across center field to extend Geraldine into a 4-1 advantage in the top of the third inning. Lauren Webb drove in a run on a ground ball single to center field to pull the Red Devils within 4-2 in the fourth.
Geraldine piled on three runs in the top of the fifth, ahead of Alyssa Webb tacking on a solo homer in the fifth.
While West thrives at the plate, she added a complete-game pitching performance in the circle. She struck out six and walked one, surrendering six hits.
Against Fairview, West finished with two home runs, including a grand slam in Geraldine’s 20-2 rout Saturday. Johnson also had two home runs, one solo homer in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third inning. West followed Johnson’s second home run with a solo homer, later adding a grand slam across center field to push the lead to 12-1.
The Bulldogs collected 11 runs in the third and eight innings in the fourth.
Johnson hit 4 for 4 with five RBIs and four runs scored, and West was 3 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Dismuke scored three runs on three hits with two RBIs, and Amelia Cofield added three hits for two runs with an RBI.
Emily Oliver surrendered five hits on two runs while striking out three and walking none in a complete game in the circle for the Bulldogs.
Against West Point on Friday, West homered twice and Johnson homered once in Geraldine’s 8-1 win. West tallied three RBIs and scored two runs in a 3-for-3 hitting performance. Johnson batted 2 for 3 and drove in a run, and Shelby Trester chipped in a 3 for 4 outing with two RBIs.
Geraldine finished with 11 hits with eight RBIs.
In a complete-game pitching effort, West struck out six and walked none while allowing four hits.
Against Sylvania on Friday, West and Oliver combined to keep Sylvania scoreless in a 6-0 win. West retired six and walked none while giving up two hits in three innings. Oliver allowed one hit, striking out three and walking one.
Collinsville 4, Sylvania 1:
Destini Jones and Gracie Griggs each hit home runs in Collinsville’s win against Sylvania on Saturday.
Jones blasted a two-run homer to center field in the opening inning to give the Panthers a 2-0 advantage. Makayla Wright scored on an error to pull Sylvania within 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.
Collinsville’s Sophia Wills plated a run on a passed ball in the third inning, ahead of Griggs’ fourth-inning home run.
Somer Stewart tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10 batters and walking one for the Panthers.
Sylvania’s Kyndell Sammons surrendered four runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. Harlee Turner added 2 2/3 innings in relief, surrendering one hit, walking and striking out none.
Against Skyline, Collinsville scored three runs in the fifth inning in a 6-3 loss to Skyline on Saturday.
The Panthers finished with four hits and left six runners stranded on base.
Kayla Beene took the loss in 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and runs, striking out two and walking one.
For Skyline, Dacey Allen drove in two runs, Brinlee Potts and Sage Lewis added a double apiece.
In the circle, Allen lasted four innings while giving up no runs on three hits, striking out four and walking none.
Against Fyffe on Friday, Stewart sat 12 batters and walked one while surrendering two hits for one run in a complete-game effort in the Panthers’ 7-1 victory.
Stewart was 3 for 4 at the plate while driving in two runs, Wills plated two runs on two hits and Beene scored two runs for Collinsville.
Wills scored on a Stewart double to center field and the Panthers added another run on a Fyffe error to lead 2-0 in the top of the first inning.
Collinsville pulled ahead 5-0 in the third after Stewart singled home Beene from third base, and Jones plated another run on an error with two outs in play.
Wills scored after a Jones grounder and a fielding error in the top of the sixth, extending the Panthers to 7-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ellison Stone plated the Red Devils’ lone run on a fielding error.
Stone and Chloe Hatch registered the only hits for Fyffe.
Against Fairview on Friday, Collinsville rallied from a 5-0 scoring deficit to win 9-8.
The Panthers plated two runs in the fourth inning and another two in the fifth to slice the margin to 8-4.
Collinsville constructed a five-run sixth inning to complete the comeback. Rylee Tillery scored on a single to center field, a Beene single plated Griggs and a Jones walk pulled the Panthers within 8-7 with one out in play.
Beene plated the game-tying run when Stewart was walked and Ella Coker was hit by a pitch to bring Wills into home for the go-ahead score.
A Fairview fly out in the bottom of the sixth led to Stewart tossing back-to-back strikeouts to close the game.
Jones sent a line drive over the left-field fence in the fifth inning, narrowing the deficit to 5-4.
Beene earned the win in five innings in the circle, allowing nine runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out none. Stewart gave up no hits or runs while striking out two and walking none in relief.
