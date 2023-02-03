Anna Murdock scored a game-high 17 points and Leianna Currie added 13 points for Sylvania in a 68-51 win at Sand Rock on Tuesday night.
Lilley Frost finished with 10 points, Kirby Wisner had nine points and Ambriel Stopyak chipped in eight points for the Rams (20-7), winners of five consecutive games.
Zoey Handy scored 12 points to lead Sand Rock. Katelyn St. Clair and Jacey Stephens each contributed 11 points.
Sylvania defeated Kate Duncan Smith DAR 62-47 on Monday.
Ider 83, Whitesburg Christian 11 —
Aubree Chapman finished with a game-high 20 points in Ider’s rout of Whitesburg Christian Academy on senior night Tuesday.
KK Wilborn and Julie Mavity each sank three 3-point baskets and scored 11 points for the Hornets (17-10). Brynley Traylor swished three 3s for nine points and Carley Schlageter chipped in nine points.
Emma Terry had three points for the Warriors.
On Monday, Kennzie Smith scored 11 points and Mavity had seven points for the Hornets in a 66-37 loss against Skyline.
Kiana King scored 16 points and Lexie Manning and Kenzie Manning finished with 15 points apiece for the Vikings, and Blakely Stucky had 10 points.
Plainview 68, Jacksonville 24 —
Sawyer Hulgan scored 13 points, Lauren Jimmerson had 12 points and Hannah Regula had 10 points in Plainview’s win at Class 4A Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
The Bears (26-3) compiled 15 3-point baskets. Jimmerson tallied four 3s, Hulgan scored three 3s and Gracie Rowell added nine points (three 3s). Kadie Brooks finished with nine points, while Saydi Jackson, Kami Sanders and Ali Price collected five rebounds apiece.
Plainview blew the game open with a 28-6 second-quarter scoring spurt to turn a 6-5 lead to a 34-11 halftime advantage. By the end of the third period, the Bears maintained a 57-22 lead.
Hulgan finished with five 3s and scored 17 points and Sanders chipped in 12 points in the Bears’ 59-55 victory against St. John Paul II Catholic at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Monday night.
Jimmerson scored nine points and Jackson and Rowell collected five rebounds each for Plainview.
Collinsville 59, Cedar Bluff 24 —
Tyla Tatum’s game-high 24 points paced Collinsville in a win at Cedar Bluff on Tuesday night.
Tatum swished six 3-pointers for the Panthers, Rylee Tillery added four 3s for 12 points and Gracie Griggs contributed 11 points.
Cedar Bluff’s Kylie Vadon scored 17 points and Ciana Smith added five points.
Tatum amassed four 3-pointers and a game-high 31 points for Collinsville in a 57-39 victory against Valley Head at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium on Monday night.
Tillery tallied four 3-pointers for 12 points and Sophia Wills added a pair of 3s for six points for the Panthers.
Emma Harrison’s 15 points paced the Tigers and Bella Lewis added seven points.
