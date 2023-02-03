Anna Murdock scored a game-high 17 points and Leianna Currie added 13 points for Sylvania in a 68-51 win at Sand Rock on Tuesday night.

Lilley Frost finished with 10 points, Kirby Wisner had nine points and Ambriel Stopyak chipped in eight points for the Rams (20-7), winners of five consecutive games.

