Ridge Berry had 25 points and five rebounds and Jaxon Colvin added 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Geraldine Bulldogs used a balanced offensive performance to cruise to a 93-75 victory against the Collinsville Panthers in a Class 3A, Area 12 matchup at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Kaejuan Hatley scored 14 points and six rebounds, Griffin Knight had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Connor Johnson eight points as the Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Colton Wills paced the Panthers with a double-double of 38 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Jones hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Dawson Cothran chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
The Bulldogs attacked the basket and consumed the bulk of the rebounds and second-chance scoring opportunities to take a 24-12 lead heading into the second quarter. Knight scored 11 points during the opening period, including 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line, and Colvin scored eight points.
Wills scored 12 points of Collinsville’s 20 second-quarter points, but Colvin sank three 3-pointers and Berry added a pair of shots from beyond the arc during the stretch to lift Geraldine to a 52-32 halftime lead.
Jones drilled three 3-pointers and Wills added a pair of 3s and 13 points, as the Panthers tallied 30 points in the third quarter in an attempt to cut the deficit, but Geraldine’s 41-point, second-half scoring effort was too much to overcome.
On Thursday night, Collinsville defeated the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 58-55 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville.
Wills scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-3, 1-1 3A, Area 12); he finished with seven rebounds and made four 3-pointers. Cothran had eight rebounds and Malachi Orr had six rebounds.
Dakota Smith paced the Yellow Jackets (2-6, 0-2) with 17 points and five rebounds, Nolan Fairley scored 12 points and Garrett Gaskin chipped in 11 rebounds.
Plainview 60, Spring Garden 35:
Four Plainview boys scored in double figures as their balanced offense effort led to a 60-35 victory at Spring Garden on Tuesday night.
Dylan Haymon and Luke Smith scored 12 points apiece for the Bears (10-1, 2-0 Class 3A, Area 14). Cole Millican scored 11 points with eight rebounds and Jonah Williams added 10 points.
Plainview extended its win streak to eight games.
The Bears led 20-9 at the halftime break.
Sardis 53, Crossville 40:
Landin Cox had 17 points and Tyler Cox added 10 points for Crossville in a 53-40 loss to Sardis in a Class 5A, Area 13 game in Crossville on Tuesday night.
Sardis’ Blake Owens scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and Dylan Holcomb finished with 12 points.
Crossville (3-5, 0-1 5A, Area 13) trailed 10-5 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime. Sardis (2-5, 1-1) outscored Crossville 30-24 in the second half.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 65, Ider 57:
Jesse Massey led three Ider boys in double-digit scoring with 17 points in a 65-57 loss to South Pittsburg (Tenn.) in Ider on Thursday night.
Brodie Chapman made five 3-point baskets for 15 points and Everett King added four 3s for 12 points for the Hornets (3-4).
The Pirates picked up their first win of the season, improving to 1-2.
Reggie Hunter led all Pirates with a game-high 18 points, Garrison Andry scored 17 points and Jayven Talley had 10 points.
Hunter scored 12 of his 18 points in the opening period while Andry poured in three 3-pointers to lift South Pittsburg to a 23-13 lead. King made a pair of 3s in the second quarter and Chapman added another to pull Ider within 33-27 at the half.
The Pirates took control of the game with a third-quarter run, scoring 17 points while defending Ider to just nine points.
