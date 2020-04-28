Crossville’s Rios named area soccer MVP

Four Crossville boys soccer players were voted to the Class 4A-5A All-Area 12 team this week, with sophomore Kevin Rios earning area MVP.
Rios, a midfielder, joined teammates Uriel Carreno, a senior defender, Julio Garcia, a senior forward, and junior forward Anthony Lucas on the all-area list, voted on by area coaches.
Scottsboro was represented by senior goalkeeper Hal Leighton, senior midfielder Israel Gomez and junior defender Aidan Cantrell.
Senior defender Julio Lopez and junior forwards Gerardo Baeza and Guillermo Trevino earned all-area acclaim for Boaz.
Cherokee County’s Josue Mejia, a sophomore defender, and sophomore midfielder Daniel Mejia closed out the compilation of area standouts.
On the girls’ side, Crossville senior forward Vanesa Rios, senior midfielder Jareny Lopez and junior defender Ximena Chairez garnered all-area honors.
For Scottsboro, senior defender Lauryn Clark, senior defender Hattie Richardson and sophomore forward Nevada Champion represented Jackson County.
Boaz senior midfielder Lily Alonzo earned the area’s MVP honor. Alonzo was joined on the list by teammates Karla Argote, a junior midfielder, Everly Tomas, a junior defender, and junior goalkeeper Maria Cervantes.
Senior defender Makenna Turney and junior midfielder A.K. Reyes represented Cherokee County.
