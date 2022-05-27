DeKalb County athletic programs were part of the AHSAA’s alignments for its schools’ spring sports seasons for the upcoming 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
The AHSAA’s Central Board of Control approved school alignments for the spring sports of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf and outdoor track.
The board’s unanimous action came at the spring sports classification meeting which followed a work session Monday at the AHSAA office.
“I want to thank the Central Board and AHSAA staff for their dedicated effort and time put in and the recommendations they made,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “As always, it was a difficult job, but everyone worked together to find the best solution as we move forward.”
Alignments for fall and winter sports, based on the number of schools declaring to participate in each sport for the upcoming 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years and the reclassification of schools for the next classification period, were released earlier this year. Some sports may include two or more classes in a division based on number of declared participants.
Reclassification, according to the AHSAA Constitution and By-Laws, is conducted every two years by the AHSAA Central Board of Control.
Here’s a look at how DeKalb’s spring sports alignments will look in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years:
Baseball
Class 1A, Area 15 — Valley Head, Woodville, Skyline, Oakwood Adventist, Athens Bible School
Class 2A, Area 13 — Collinsville, Gaston, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock, Donoho SchoolClass 2A, Area 15 — Fyffe, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section
Class 3A, Area 13 — Asbury, Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania
Class 5A, Area 13 — Crossville, Boaz, Sardis
Class 6A, Area 13 — Fort Payne, Gadsden City, Oxford, Pell City
Softball
Class 1A, Area 15 — Valley Head, Gaylesville, Skyline, Woodville
Class 2A, Area 11 — Collinsville, Fyffe, Gaston, Sand Rock
Class 2A, Area 15 — Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section
Class 3A, Area 14 — Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania, Asbury
Class 5A, Area 14 — Crossville, Guntersville, Scottsboro
Class 6A, Area 14 — Fort Payne, Buckhorn, Lee
Outdoor Track and Field
Class 1A, Section 4 — Valley Head, Victory Christian, Winterboro, Woodville, Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf, Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Ragland, Skyline, Talladega County Central, Donoho School
Class 2A, Section 3 — Fyffe, Cleveland, Gaston, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Pleasant Valley, Sand Rock, Section, Southeastern, West End, Whitesburg Christian Academy
Class 3A, Section 3 — Geraldine, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe, J.B. Pennington, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Saks, Susan Moore, Walter Wellborn, Weaver, Westbrook Christian
Class 6A, Section 4 — Fort Payne, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Gadsden City, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Lee, Mae Jemison, Muscle Shoals
Tennis
Class 6A, Section 8 — Fort Payne, Buckhorn, Hazel Green, Lee, Mae Jemison
Girls Golf
Class 1A/3A, Section 3 — Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Plainview, Sylvania, Valley Head, Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Cedar Bluff, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Jacksonville Christian Academy, Madison Academy, North Sand Mountain, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pisgah, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Section, Skyline, Susan Moore, Donoho School, Walter Wellborn, Weaver, West End, Whitesburg Christian Academy, Woodville
Class 4A/5A, Section 3 — Crossville, Alexandria, Anniston, Arab, Ashville, Boaz, Cherokee, Douglas, Guntersville, Hayden, Jacksonville, Kate D. Smith DAR, Lincoln, Madison County, Munford, New Hope, Oneonta, Sardis, Scottsboro, Southside-Gadsden, Westbrook Christian, White Plains
Class 6A, Section 4 — Fort Payne, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Gadsden City, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Lee, Mae Jemison, Muscle Shoals
Boys Golf
Class 1A/2A, Section 3 — Valley Head, Ider, Cedar Bluff, Jacksonville Christian Academy, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Pleasant Valley, Section, Skyline, Donoho School, West End, Whitesburg Christian Academy, Woodville
Class 3A, Section 3 — Geraldine, Plainview, Sylvania, Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, J.B. Pennington, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Saks, Susan Moore, Walter Wellborn, Weaver, Westbrook Christian
Class 5A, Section 3 — Crossville, Alexandria, Boaz, Douglas, Hayden, Jasper, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, Saint Clair County, Sardis, Southside-Gadsden, Springville
Class 6A, Section 6 — Fort Payne, Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Gadsden City, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Lee, Mae Jemison, Muscle Shoals
Girls Soccer
Class 1A/3A, Area 6 — Collinsville, Sylvania, Faith Christian, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Saks, Donoho School, Weaver
Class 5A, Area 7 — Crossville, Arab, Boaz, Fairview, Guntersville, Scottsboro
Class 6A, Area 13 — Fort Payne, Gadsden City, Oxford
Boys Soccer
Class 1A/3A, Area 6 — Collinsville, Sylvania, Faith Christian, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Saks, Donoho School, Weaver
Class 5A, Area 7 — Crossville, Arab, Boaz, Fairview, Guntersville, Scottsboro
Class 6A, Area 13 — Fort Payne, Gadsden City, Oxford
