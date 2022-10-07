Panthers rebound with blowout victory against visiting Hornets

Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard rushes for a first-half touchdown during Friday night’s homecoming game. 

 Cinthia Rico | Special to The Times-Journal

Following a severe 61-0 loss to Fyffe last week, Collinsville bounced back this week with a dominant win 41-12 win over the Ider Hornets on Friday night. 

After a slow start, the Panthers really began to roll, following a 21-yard touchdown from Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard to open the scoring on the night. 

