Panthers rebound with blowout victory against visiting Hornets

Following a severe 61-0 loss to Fyffe last week, Collinsville bounced back this week with a dominant win 41-12 win over the Ider Hornets on Friday night.
After a slow start, the Panthers really began to roll, following a 21-yard touchdown from Collinsville’s Keaton DeBoard to open the scoring on the night.
As Ider continued to fail to move the ball, the Panthers completed a deep pass into double coverage, with Kyler Beene making a spectacular catch and breaking off the tackle attempt to push Collinsville’s lead to two possessions.
The Panthers continued to extend their lead, as DeBoard took a simple swing pass around Collinsville’s own 25-yard line, and broke several tackle attempts as he rumbled down the sideline to a 75-yard receiving touchdown.
However, Ider refused to lie down and accept their loss. Immediately after DeBoard made a great play, Ider’s Daniel Greeson pulled off a 90-plus yard kickoff return, trying to keep the Hornets in the game as best he could.
But Collinsville controlled the ball on both ends of the half, eighth-grade quarterback Mason McAteer put punctation on the Panthers’ lead, scoring on back-to-back drives with two rushing touchdowns to go with his passing touchdown from earlier. This put Collinsville up by 22 points with around 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Despite some late heroics from Ider’s passing attack, the Hornets’ offense continued to stall, as Collinsville made a defensive adjustment to go into a lighter set, replacing a linebacker with a defensive back to contain the Hornets’ off-brand passing attack.
Following a sweep to the left by the Panthers’ Hunter James, breaking for a 20-yard touchdown, Collinsville went up 41-12 with 2 minutes to go in the third, marking the last points scored in the contest.
Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham had this to say after the game, regarding last week’s loss and this week’s win, “It’s good to get a win again. We didn’t play very well last week. Fyffe’s a really good team but we turned it over the first three, or four times we got the ball. We dropped our heads and didn’t play well. I was worried about coming back after that. You know, this is kind of a trap game. But I thought we responded pretty well.”
