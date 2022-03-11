Fort Payne boys fall to sixth in 6A coaches poll

In Week 5 of the AHSAA high school coaches soccer polls, the Fort Payne boys fell to No. 6 in Class 6A, while dropping to 14th in the latest super poll.
Meanwhile, the Crossville boys ranked fifth in Class 4A/5A, the Collinsville boys retained their No. 2 ranking in 1A/3A and the Collinsville girls climbed to 10th in 1A/3A.
After two straight losses, the Fort Payne boys (6-3-1) posted at 14th in this week’s super poll — the top 15 team regardless of classification — while being voted as the No. 6-ranked team in 6A, according to the voting of AHSAA soccer coaches from across the state.
Homewood (8-2-1) topped the 6A boys list, with Mountain Brook (11-2-2) ranking second and Chelsea (9-2-1) third overall in the class.
In 4A/5A boys, Crossville (3-0-1) posted at No. 5 in the class behind Guntersville (10-1-2). Montgomery Academy (11-0-1) received the No. 1 ranking, with Indian Springs (6-1-4) posting second and Westbrook Christian (10-0-1) third.
In 1A/3A boys, Collinsville (6-4) sat just behind Bayside Academy (3-0-3) at the top of the class. Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3) was selected as the No. 3-ranked team this week.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville (3-5) was voted into the 10th spot in 1A/3A. Atop the class was Trinity (3-1), Susan Moore (13-1) and Donoho (2-0), respectively.
The Week 5 rankings, as voted on by AHSAA soccer coaches:
GIRLS
SUPER POLL
1. Oak Mountain – (9-1-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville – (10-2)
3. Auburn – (8-1-1)
4. Homewood – (6-0-1)
5. James Clemens – (6-2-1)
6. Bob Jones – (6-3)
7. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
8. Spain Park – (4-2-2)
9. Mountain Brook – (7-2)
10. Chelsea – (6-2)
11. Vestavia Hills – (4-2-4)
12. Montgomery Academy – (6-1-1)
13. Guntersville – (6-1-1)
14. Fairhope – (9-1-1)
15. Foley – (11-0-1)
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (9-1-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville – (10-2)
3. Auburn – (8-1-1)
4. James Clemens – (6-2-1)
5. Bob Jones – (6-3)
6. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
7. Spain Park – (4-2-2)
8. Vestavia Hills – (4-2-4)
9. Fairhope – (9-1-1)
10. Foley – (11-0-1)
11. Thompson – (8-4-2)
12. Smiths Station – (10-5)
13. Florence – (10-2)
14. Grissom – (8-4)
15. Sparkman – (7-4-1)
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (8-0-1)
2. Mountain Brook – (7-2)
3. Chelsea – (8-2)
4. Southside-Gadsden – (6-3)
5. Briarwood – (3-3-1)
6. Northridge – (5-1-2)
7. Spanish Fort – (7-3-2)
8. McGill-Toolen – (4-2-1)
9. Pelham – (7-1-1)
10. Hazel Green – (7-2)
11. Opelika – (5-1)
12. Randolph – (4-3)
13. Decatur – (1-4)
14. Springville – (3-1-1)
15. Calera – (4-1-1)
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (6-1-1)
2. Guntersville – (6-1-1)
3. Indian Springs – (5-1-1)
4. St. Michael – (5-4)
5. Westminster Christian – (5-1)
6. St. John Paul II – (4-3)
7. Carroll-Ozark – (7-1-1)
8. St. James – (2-0)
9. Westbrook Christian – (8-2)
10. Lincoln – (8-5)
11. East Limestone – (5-3)
12. Altamont – (0-1)
13. American Christian – (5-0)
14. Madison County – (6-3-1)
15. Sylacauga – (5-4-1)
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Trinity – (3-1)
2. Susan Moore – (13-1)
3. Donoho – (2-0)
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (4-4-1)
5. Glencoe – (2-1)
6. Mars Hill – (2-1)
7. Montgomery Catholic – (6-3)
8. St. Luke’s – (7-4)
9. Cottage Hill – (4-6)
10. Collinsville – (3-5)
11. Danville – (4-0)
12. Elkmont – (6-4)
13. Orange Beach – (6-3)
14. Providence Christian – (1-1)
15. Bayside Academy – (1-3)
BOYS
SUPER POLL
1. Vestavia Hills – (13-1)
2. Grissom – (8-1-2)
3. Homewood – (8-2-1)
4. Fairhope – (6-1-2)
5. Mountain Brook – (11-2-2)
6. Oak Mountain – (7-2-3)
7. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
8. Chelsea – (9-2-1)
9. Pelham – (9-3)
10. Montgomery Academy – (11-0-1)
11. Indian Springs – (6-1-4)
12. Auburn – (8-1-2)
13. Briarwood – (7-4)
14. Fort Payne – (6-3-1)
15. Westbrook Christian – (10-0-1)
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills – (13-1)
2. Grissom – (8-1-2)
3. Fairhope – (6-1-2)
4. Oak Mountain – (7-2-3)
5. Huntsville – (6-2-2)
6. Auburn – (8-1-2)
7. James Clemens – (6-3-4)
8. Davidson – (8-1-2)
9. Daphne – (6-0)
10. Theodore – (7-1)
11. Enterprise – (7-3-1)
12. Florence – (6-5)
13. Austin – (3-1)
14. Sparkman – (7-3-3)
15. Hoover – (4-4-3)
Also receiving votes: Thompson.
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (8-2-1)
2. Mountain Brook – (11-2-2)
3. Chelsea – (9-2-1)
4. Pelham – (9-3)
5. Briarwood – (7-4)
6. Fort Payne – (6-3-1)
7. McGill-Toolen – (6-3)
8. Randolph – (8-4)
9. Southside-Gadsden – (7-2-2)
10. Helena – (7-5-2)
11. Opelika – (3-1)
12. Scottsboro – (9-2-2)
13. Hazel Green – (7-4)
14. Wetumpka – (6-2-3)
15. Spanish Fort – (5-2-1)
Also receiving votes: Springville.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (11-0-1)
2. Indian Springs – (6-1-4)
3. Westbrook Christian – (10-0-1)
4. Guntersville – (10-1-2)
5. Crossville – (3-0-1)
6. Russellville – (4-1)
7. John Carroll – (4-5)
8. Oneonta – (6-2)
9. American Christian – (4-0)
10. LAMP – (5-3-1)
11. Boaz – (4-6-2)
12. Tallassee – (3-2)
13. Leeds – (6-1-1)
14. Pike Road – (5-4)
15. Sylacauga – (6-2-2)
Also receiving votes: Lincoln.
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (3-0-3)
2. Collinsville – (6-4)
3. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (8-3)
4. Mars Hill – (4-3)
5. Montgomery Catholic – (6-1-3)
6. Dononho – (2-0)
7. Tanner – (6-3-1)
8. St. Luke’s – (5-4-1)
9. Trinity – (3-2)
10. Danville – (3-1)
11. Houston Academy – (1-0)
12. Elkmont – (5-4-1)
13. St. Bernard – (1-0)
14. Providence Christian – (0-0)
15. Prattville Christian – (0-1)
