Jaxon Smith tossed three touchdown passes and Sylvania held off North Jackson’s comeback attempt for a 28-26 win in three varsity quarters of an exhibition at Sylvania High School on Friday night.
Smith was 9 of 18 passing for 205 yards. Braiden Thomas and Aiden Parham each rushed for 51 yards, with Parham capping the Rams’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. Anderson led all Sylvania receivers with two catches for 77 yards and a TD, and Josh Scott tallied 42 yards receiving on one reception.
Ashdon Cooley led Sylvania’s defense with eight tackles (six solo and four for losses) and a forced fumble. Parham recorded five tackles, including one for a loss.
Diego Holt rushed for two first-half scores for the Class 4A Chiefs.
The Chiefs grabbed a 6-0 advantage midway through the opening period, but the Rams responded on their second offensive series. Smith delivered a pass to a streaking Scott, who went for a 42-yard touchdown along the left sideline. A PAT kick gave the Rams the lead for good at 7-6 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Smith found Anderson on a third-and-eight play. Anderson eluded his defender and Smith placed a perfect throw into his hands. Anderson did the rest, turning on the jets for a 63-yard scoring strike to push Sylvania into a 14-6 lead.
Holt pulled North Jackson within two points with a 7-yard touchdown run up the middle with 8:53 to play in the half. The following 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Smith connected with Roman McKeehan for a 30-yard TD along the right side at the 8:22 mark of the second period, extending the lead to 21-12.
Nick Jernigan capped a North Jackson drive with a 1-yard scoring dive with 6:46 remaining in the half. Holt added a 2-point conversion run to make it 21-20 at halftime.
Sylvania’s defense made a fourth-down stop deep in their own territory with 5 minutes to play in the third, leading to Parham’s rushing score for Sylvania.
The Rams have a bye this week. They’ll open the regular season Friday, Aug. 26, hosting Saks at 7 p.m.
