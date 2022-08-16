Jaxon Smith tossed three touchdown passes and Sylvania held off North Jackson’s comeback attempt for a 28-26 win in three varsity quarters of an exhibition at Sylvania High School on Friday night.

Smith was 9 of 18 passing for 205 yards. Braiden Thomas and Aiden Parham each rushed for 51 yards, with Parham capping the Rams’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run up the middle with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. Anderson led all Sylvania receivers with two catches for 77 yards and a TD, and Josh Scott tallied 42 yards receiving on one reception.

