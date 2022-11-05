Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.