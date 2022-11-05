Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, top-ranked Fyffe exploded for 28 second-quarter points to pull away and crush Red Bay 55-8 in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.

The unbeaten Red Devils (11-0) won their 12th consecutive playoff opener. Their last first-round loss occurred in 2010.

