Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, top-ranked Fyffe exploded for 28 second-quarter points to pull away and crush Red Bay 55-8 in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
The unbeaten Red Devils (11-0) won their 12th consecutive playoff opener. Their last first-round loss occurred in 2010.
Fyffe travels to Winston County in next week’s second round. Winston County advanced by whipping Cleveland 50-14. Cleveland was the 2A state runner-up in 2021.
“We’ve had some sickness and got over it, but today, we had four or five more who had to go to the doctor,” said Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield, who improved his record to 333-55. “Real proud of our kids for playing like they did under those kind of circumstances.
“We missed a couple of extra points that could be crucial somewhere down the line, but overall, I thought we played well and we get to advance.”
Hunter Machen’s 36-yard touchdown run put the Red Devils on the scoreboard in the first quarter. Red Bay blocked the extra point.
Logan Anderson scored on a 19-yard carry at the 10:52 mark of the second period. His 2-point conversion run made it 14-0.
Fyffe’s defense forced a punt, and its offense took possession at the Red Bay 44-yard line. On first down, Brodie Hicks burst through a hole on the left side, cut to his sideline and sprinted 44 yards to the end zone with 7:54 remaining. Fyffe missed the point-after.
The Tigers gambled on fourth down on the ensuing possession, and Hicks stopped them for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Red Bay 28.
Fyffe took over and drove 29 yards for a touchdown, with Hicks crashing in from the 1 with 3:14 to go. Anderson converted the 2-point conversion with a sweep around right end, giving the Red Devils a 28-0 cushion.
Fyffe’s Noah Guinn and Will Arnold sacked Red Bay’s Holden Inmon, and Benefield used a timeout to force the Tigers to punt from their 11. The kick covered just 18 yards to the 29, from where the Red Devils needed four plays to reach the end zone.
Anderson ripped off a 25-yard gain to the 4, and he dashed 4 yards for a TD on second-and-goal with 22.5 seconds to go. A bad snap on the conversion forced holder Evan Chandler to run, and the Tigers tackled him. Fyffe led 34-0 at halftime.
The Red Devils opened the second half with a 62-yard drive, highlighted by Anderson’s tackle-breaking 28-yard carry to the Red Bay 10. Anderson gained 9 on first-and-goal, and quarterback Blake Dobbins capped the drive with a 1-yard TD keeper on second down. Yahir Balcazar kicked it to 41-0.
Red Bay gained one first down before turning the ball over on downs at its 40 after a fourth-and-seven pass fell incomplete.
Fyffe drove 40 yards for a TD, which came on backup quarterback Bryce Totherow’s 1-yard run with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. Jesse Martin’s point-after expanded the Red Devils’ advantage to 48-0.
Cody Carnes’ 30-yard kickoff return put Red Bay’s offense in business at its 46. On first down, Brady Hardin broke free for a 38-yard gain to the Fyffe 16. Inmon started inside but then cut back outside and sprinted 13 yards for a TD with 6:05 to go. Hardin carried for two points.
Fyffe’s Jacob Butts recovered the onside kick at his 38. On the next play, Caleb Mitchell ripped off a 52-yard gain to the Tigers’ 10. Totherow scored on a fourth-and-goal keeper from the 2, and Martin’s PAT made it 55-8 with 2:55 on the clock.
The Red Devils rushed for 362 yards and gained 21 first downs. Anderson led the way with 161 yards on 10 carries, followed by Hicks with nine carries for 77 yards. Mitchell had 60 yards on nine attempts.
Hardin rushed 24 times for 100 yards for the Tigers, who finished 6-5.
