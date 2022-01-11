Fyffe was ready when area rival Plainview visited Mike Cochran Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Red Devils didn’t make things easy for the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, but Luke Smith had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and Plainview maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half en route to a 62-46 victory at Fyffe.
In the 3A, Area 14 matchup, the 16-5 Bears held a 37-25 halftime lead after Fyffe (5-12) battled through defensive pressure while applying defensive pressure of its own to keep the Bears from establishing much offensive rhythm in the opening half.
“Fyffe took the fight to us,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said. “They played harder than us, they had a better plan than us, played with a lot more energy in a lot of different areas.”
Cole Millican, who scored 14 points, sank a pair of 3-point baskets to begin the third quarter before assisting Jonah Williams (10 points) with a 3 to extend the lead to 46-29.
With 2:30 left in the third, Smith added a 3-pointer off a steal to put the Bears ahead 55-38. Kyle Dukes assisted Eli Butts with a 3-pointer to close the period with a 56-41 deficit.
“There in the second quarter we were able to get some distance between us and found a way to win the game,” Coker said.
Butts drilled five 3s and led all Red Devils with 20 points and Jesse Matthews added nine points.
The Red Devils tallied 28 rebounds to 26 for Plainview, and committed 21 turnovers to the Bears’ 18.
Plainview opened with a 16-11 advantage before pushing the lead to double figures at the 4:41 mark of the second period. Smith assisted Levi Brown with a corner 3, Brown scored a putback layup and Dylan Haymon dished to Millican for a 3-pointer during the stretch.
During Fyffe’s second-quarter effort, Matthews scored a 3-point bucket from the right corner, Butts added a transition 3 and Matthew Rasberry sank two technical foul shots after Coker was whistled for arguing a call with 15.1 seconds remaining in the half.
“We needed to start the second half trying to match Fyffe’s intensity,” Coker said. “Tyler Stephens did a great job, Eli Butts made some shots, (Lucas) Jones is back in the lineup for them — he gives them some length and does a good job going over the top as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.