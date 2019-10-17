'Cats named T-J Team of the Week after clinching region title

The Fort Payne Wildcats are this week’s Times-Journal Team of the Week, presented by Northeast Alabama Community College, after earning 46 percent of all votes in this week’s online poll.
The Wildcats clinched their second straight Class 6A, Region 8 title last week following a dramatic 36-35 win at Buckhorn last Thursday that needed an overtime period to decide a winner.
The Bucks drove downfield on their opening possession to jump ahead 7-0, but Fort Payne answered back early in the second quarter with a 7-play drive that got rolling after a third-and-20-plus screen from quarterback J.D. Blalock to tailback Hunter Love moved the chains.
Two plays later, Matthew Shaddix threw a 28-yard strike to Carter Pinholster down the right sideline and Love scored two plays later on a 2-yard dive to knot the score at 7-all.
After another stop by the Wildcat defense, Fort Payne closed out the half by marching 90 yards in just six plays.
The ‘Cats got to midfield when Blalock hit Shaddix for a 39-yard gain on their second snap.
With the clock winding down, Blalock fired another deep pass that was hauled in by Pinholster for a 51-yard touchdown with just 22 seconds left on the clock. That score put the Wildcats up 14-7 at the break.
The ‘Cats came out of the break with a 6-minute drive that lasted 14 plays, covered 80 yards and ended on Love’s second touchdown of the night when he punched the ball across the goal line from seven yards out to make the lead 21-7.
Both teams traded punts before Buckhorn came up with the big play they needed to get back in the game on a 72-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to seven.
Fort Payne responded though with another scoring drive after a long kickoff return from Shaddix started the Wildcats at the Bucks’ 40. Shaddix ended up closing that drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-14.
That still wasn’t enough to put away the Bucks though, who went on to score on their last two fourth-quarter drives to send the game to overtime at 28-all.
Buckhorn took the ball first in overtime and scored on their first play to take their first lead since the start of the second quarter.
Fort Payne answered by feeding Hunter Love the ball and he came through after three handoffs by scoring his third touchdown of the night.
The ‘Cats then got the Bucks to jump offsides and decided to go for two and for the win right then. Love pushed his way into the end zone once again to give the Wildcats a 36-35 win and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs.
