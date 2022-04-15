QUICK HITS: AHSAA makes sports modifications

PREP SPORTS
AHSAA makes sports modifications:
The AHSAA’s Central Board of Control approved some changes for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, football and bowling, beginning in the 2022-23 school year during a Wednesday meeting.
For baseball, schools will change from competing in area play to region play with the top four teams advancing to the state playoffs. Currently, schools compete in area play with the top two teams advancing to the postseason.
For softball, teams will switch from area play to region play for the 2022-23 season. The top four teams in the region standings will advance to the softball regional tournament. Currently, softball teams play area tournaments at the end of the season with the winner and runner-up advancing to the regional tournament.
In soccer, all divisions will begin competing in regions in 2022-23 with the top four teams in the region rankings advancing to the state playoffs. Currently, soccer advances two teams out of each area in Classes 7A, 6A, 4A/5A and 1A/3A.
In football, the Central Board approved an NFHS recommendation to extend the team boxes on the sidelines from each 20-yard line. The team boxes on each sideline extended from the 25-yard lines in the 2021 season.
Two county student-athletes receive scholarships:
Fort Payne’s Eli Kirby and Sylvania’s Styles Hughes received scholarships during the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Awards Banquet in Birmingham on Monday.
Kirby received the Herman L. “Bubba” Scott Coaching Scholarship and was the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Achievement Award winner from his region.
Hughes received a Dr. Gaylon McCollough Medical Scholarship and was the Class 3A winner for the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student Achievement Award.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fort Payne’s Barboza is all-star runner:
Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza joined the North girls roster for the 2022 North-South All-Star Cross Country Race in July.
Barboza was the lone DeKalb County cross country runner selected to the AHSAA All-Star Week race.
The North girls won last year’s North-South competition at Montgomery’s Gateway Park 15-42 to take a 3-1 lead in the series which got underway in 2017.
PREP BASKETBALL
Collinsville’s Tatum is all-star selection:
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum was selected to the North girls roster for the 2022 North-South All-Star Basketball Game.
The two 15-member teams were comprised of 2023 rising seniors. The girls’ and boys’ all-star games will be played during the annual All-Star Sports Week in July.
Tatum was the only DeKalb County basketball player to be selected to participate in the all-star festivities. She’ll be joined on the North girls team by Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker. The North Girls will be coached by Susan Moore head coach Natasha Smallwood.
PREP SOFTBALL
ASWA softball rankings:
In the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school softball rankings, Plainview (24-4) was selected as the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A and Geraldine (13-6) was eighth in the classification.
In 6A, Fort Payne (21-7) posted at seventh. In 2A, Ider (16-8-1) dropped out of the top 10 but still received nominations.
PREP BASEBALL
ASWA baseball rankings:
In the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s state high school baseball rankings, Plainview (20-5) posted at No. 3 in Class 3A, and Ider (17-7) ranked eighth in 2A.
Fyffe (11-10) missed the top-10 cut in 3A but received nominations.
PREP SOCCER
AHSAA soccer coaches’ poll:
In this week’s AHSAA coaches’ poll, the Fort Payne boys (10-5-2) dropped to No. 6 in Class 6A, the Crossville boys (11-1) posted third in 4A/5A and the Collinsville boys (13-6) were selected at No. 5 in 1A/3A.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville (7-10) was the 12th-ranked team in 1A/3A.
— Staff Reports
