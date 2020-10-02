PREP FOOTBALL: Victory Christian 14, Ider 12

IDER — The Class 2A Region 7 Ider Hornets celebrated homecoming Friday night by welcoming the 1A Region 5 Victory Christian Lions to Wayne C. Hardeman Stadium.
After surrendering a late touchdown, the Hornets were able to get back into scoring position as time ran out in a 14-12 loss.
Unable to find the endzone, the Ider’s Ben Smith attempted a field goal. The kick was blocked and the ball went to the Lions with 8 seconds remaining in the game. Victory Christian ran out the clock.
The Hornets started the game on offense. First-quarter action was dominated by defensive stops and failed offensive drives setting the score 0-0 at the end of the quarter.
The Hornets managed to get their offense moving behind the running of Hunter Robinson, who ran the ball in for a touchdown with 5:37 to go in the second. The extra-point attempt by Smith was no good, sending the game into halftime at 6-0.
Victory Christian finally found the end zone with a rushing touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, tying the score at 6-6.
Ider’s Matthew Norman ran in for a score with 7:18 on the clock. The 2-point pass attempt was intercepted making the score 12-6. Victory Christian answered with a touchdown pass and a good 2-point conversion, going ahead of the Hornets 14-12.
The Hornets hope to record just their second win of the season as they host the Pisgah Eagles in a 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.