When opposing teams hear Trapt’s “Headstrong” booming from the speakers at Fort Payne High School’s softball field, they know who’s stepping to the plate.
And with a pitching prowess as lethal as her hitting acumen, at Fort Payne, Ks also stand for Kramer, AJ Kramer.
Through 27 games, the Fort Payne junior has pitched 92 innings with 160 strikeouts. In a tournament game against Cleburne County last weekend, Kramer recorded a career-high 17 strikeouts. She also has 11 home runs on the season, including two homers against Leeds last weekend, one of which was a grand slam.
The intersection of Practice Street and Patience Boulevard is where Kramer finds her personal success.
“I was really excited to have a new career high in strikeouts and the grand slam was also really, really exciting,” Kramer said. “I was just taking it one at-bat at a time and one pitch at a time.”
Kramer committed to continuing her education and softball career with the University of Alabama at Birmingham in November 2021. She said the coaching staff was “very welcoming and made me feel like it was home.”
“The second I stepped on their campus I knew I was going to go there,” Kramer said.
The UAB commit began playing T-ball at age 5. By the time she reached 10 or 11, she was ensconced in the world of softball. She played every weekend, loving the marathon of doubleheaders and tripleheaders, the grueling travel schedule and tournaments.
“It’s a grind and it’s a failure sport. You’re going to fail more than you succeed,” Kramer said.
In addition to playing softball for Fort Payne High School, she’s also a member of the Birmingham-based 18U travel softball club Alabama Hotshots Premier Burke, coached by Marty Burke.
As Kramer’s softball performances have caught attention across Alabama, her highlights have made it to national TV as well. Her play was analyzed by Bill Ripken and Ron Darling on MLB Network during a program on July 14, 2020.
“I’m proud for her having some success,” Wildcats head coach Nick Owens said of Kramer. “I think she’s seeing the ball pretty well at the plate, she’s had some good outings in the circle for us this year, she’s been pretty consistent all season long, so I’m just proud for her.”
With sister Cory serving as her longtime catcher behind the plate, Kramer receives the positive reinforcement she needs when she gets in difficult situations in the pitching circle.
“Behind every great pitcher is a great catcher,” AJ Kramer said. “(Cory) knows me better than anybody. She’s caught for me my whole life and I couldn’t ask for a better catcher behind the plate.
“I feel like we motivate each other pretty well. If one of us is having an off night, we hype each other up.”
With a disciplined approach to the game, Kramer has fun when she and her team overcomes swells of adversity. In one notable performance against Piedmont last month, she said she took personal pride in seeing her team fight through the ups and downs of the tightly contested game.
After drawing three walks, Kramer sent a pitch screaming over center field for a two-run homer, breaking a tie and giving Fort Payne a 3-1 advantage in the top of the fifth inning.
Piedmont wasn’t finished, however.
The Bulldogs knotted the game again on a two-run homer in the bottom half of the fifth, before a Marcella Rentas single allowed Caitlin Snyder to safely reach home on the throw and put the Wildcats ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth frame. Rentas added an insurance run as Cory Kramer hit a fly out to right field.
AJ Kramer pitched a complete game in the win, striking out 10, walking one and allowing five hits.
“It was just a really competitive game and a really fun experience,” she said.
The Wildcats started this season with a 10-0 record, a stretch that included a 4-3 win against Guntersville, a 7-6 victory against Pell City and a 5-1 triumph against defending Class 2A state runner-up Pisgah in a debut on the new turf field at Fort Payne High School.
Kramer sighted the strength of the team’s bond as a key to the successful start.
“We all work well together and we understand if players have an off game. I think that’s really important,” she said.
