FORT PAYNE — Sylvania senior Grant Atchley grew up around basketball.
He started playing the game at age 6, and seeing his dad’s love for the game helped Atchley grow his own special bond with it.
“I grew up in the gym, and I knew I wanted to play the game for a long time,” Atchley told The Times-Journal last Thursday after committing to Shorter University to extend his academic and basketball career.
Atchley announced his decision on Twitter last Wednesday and said he plans to sign a letter of intent with the Hawks in April.
“After lots of prayer, I felt like (Shorter) was the place God has called me to be,” he said. “Shorter has a great coaching staff and I feel like this is a place I can grow not just athletically but spiritually as well.”
Shorter is an NCAA Division II school in Rome, Ga., competing in the Gulf South Conference. The Hawks struggled this season, closing with a 19-game losing streak. They finished 3-25 overall and 0-20 in conference play.
“What excites me the most is the competition I will be playing against night in and night out,” Atchley said. “It will give me a really good chance to represent DeKalb County well and hopefully pave a path for those to come in the future.”
Atchley is set to become the second boys basketball player in Sylvania history to sign a Division I- or Division II-level scholarship. He will also become just the second player in program history to play at the D1 or D2 level. Rob Jones played for the Auburn men’s basketball team as a walk-on, but then later earned a scholarship with the university.
“I am so happy to see Grant get this opportunity to play college basketball, as well as any other of the players I have been able to work with in the past or in the future,” Sylvania boys coach Tyler Brooks said. “It makes me proud to have such a small impact on these young men.”
Brooks said he admired Atchley’s competitive spirit and willingness to sacrifice for the success of the Rams.
Atchley played basketball last summer while healing from a broken wrist. He wore a wrist brace into the regular season, as well.
“He was tough as nails,” Brooks said. “Played numerous times while having a nose bleed or busted lip. Always rose the level of intensity to motivate the team. He has done that on all the sports teams he's played on.”
While he sat on the bench and allowed for his wrist to heal through the Rams’ first few games, Atchley continued being a positive force for his teammates, Brooks said.
In January, Atchley broke the 1,000-career point mark in an overtime win against area rival Geraldine.
“It is something not many at Sylvania have accomplished, so I am blessed to have been able to reach the goal,” Atchley said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, though. They helped put me in positions to score and trusted me with the ball to make the right play. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Atchley and the Sylvania boys went 14-12 overall and 4-2 in area play this season. They earned a win against Cherokee County in the Geraldine Thanksgiving Tournament and beat Section in the Sand Mountain Tournament, before defeating Class 5A Douglas in the Asbury Christmas Invitational.
The Rams’ season ended with a loss to Geraldine in the area tournament.
In addition to colleges pursuing Atchley for basketball, he also drew interest from Shorter and other schools for football, including Birmingham-Southern, Huntingdon, Sewanee and the University of the Cumberlands.
Atchley played wide receiver and outside linebacker for the Sylvania football team, leading the Rams in tackles.
Sylvania football coach Matt Putnam said Atchley’s great hands and instincts, along with his leadership and work ethic made him a great prospect in the sport.
“He’s a competitor and an extremely hard worker,” Putnam said. “He will eventually be a successful player, but most importantly he’ll be a very successful father, husband and man. Very proud of him and happy he’s earned this opportunity.”
Atchley plans to major in sports management and pursue a career as a college basketball coach or athletic director.
