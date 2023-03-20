The Fort Payne track and field program will host its first competition in the new facility at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium this week.
Twenty schools are registered to compete in the annual Northeast Alabama Invitational, beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to get to showcase their hard work and accomplishments to people in our community,” Wildcats coach Selena Penton said. “We have 85 athletes on the track roster that will all get to run in our home meet this week. It is also a great fundraiser for our program. We are really excited to host our first meet in our new track facility.”
Fyffe and Geraldine are a pair of DeKalb County teams slated to participate, as well as Scottsboro, Guntersville, Cullman and Southside-Gadsden. McCallie and Signal Mountain, two traditionally dominant Tennessee teams from the Chattanooga area, will be among the competitors as well.
Scottsboro, the 2022-23 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field boys and girls Class 5A champions, field one of the top pole vaulters in the nation in Maddox Hamm.
For Fort Payne, senior distance runner Anahi Barboza has been outstanding this outdoor season, along with boys distance runners Sam Moses and Lane Pilotte. Jumper Aubrey Evans has competed well in the triple and high jumps.
Fort Payne has produced some of the best hurdlers in Alabama. Junior Skyler Cody and eighth-grader Lydie Varnadore are both in a position to carry on that tradition.
“All of our athletes are continually improving,” Penton said. “We have had two competitions so far and several have already set personal bests. We’re especially proud of how our boys team is competing this year. We are looking for some big performances this week from both teams.”
Fort Payne coaches have asked student-athletes to step out of their comfort zone and score team points in events they normally don’t do. The transitions have produced several positive results. Cooper Garrett, Sophia Trammell and Carter Tinker have been among those coming through in new events.
Penton said there are more athletes who will be taking on new events in the coming weeks.
“They have positive attitudes and come to practice each day ready to learn,” she said. “They have bought in to the idea of doing whatever it takes to have a successful program and we’re hoping it will pay off at sectionals at the end of next month.”
