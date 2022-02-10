PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Fort Payne boys shut out Gadsden City in opener

Joshua Guerra scored two goals, Cristian Barrientos scored a goal with an assist and the Fort Payne boys blanked Gadsden City 3-0 in a season opener at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday night.
Barrientos assisted Guerra with a goal at the 5:21 mark of the opening half to give the Wildcats (1-0) a 1-0 lead.
Guerra and Barrientos added a solo goal apiece in the second half.
Fort Payne tallied 17 shots on target and took 10 corner kicks, while drawing an offsides flag once. The Titans were limited to three total shots (two shots on goal).
The Wildcats are scheduled to participate in a weekend tournament at Vestavia Hills before traveling to James Clemens in Huntsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Collinsville 10, Etowah 0:
Tristan Gallegos netted five goals in Collinsville’s 10-0 rout of Etowah on Tuesday night.
The Panthers improved to 2-0, as Roberto Diaz scored two goals, Jesus Francisco, Fernando Mateo and Marcos Ramirez scored one goal each. Francisco, Diego Jiminez, and Luis Ailon had one assist each. Jinen Shukal and Angel Lopez preserved the shutout in goal with five saves.
On Monday, the Panthers opened the season with a 10-0 shutout victory against Weaver.
Diaz scored four goals, Francisco scored two goals. Tristan Gallegos, Ailon, Silverio Ortiz, and Robert Gallegos had one goal each. Diaz had two assists, while Tristan Gallegos and Ailon had one assist each. Shukal and Lopez preserved the shutout in goal.
Collinsville plays in the Golden Goal Tournament at the Albertville Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.
GIRLS
Fort Payne 3, Gadsden City 3:
With 7 minutes remaining in the game, Fort Payne’s Angelica Robles intercepted a pass in the midfield, drove forward and drilled a shot from the corner of the penalty area that sailed over the goalkeeper's head and brought the match to a 3-3 draw with Gadsden City at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday night.
In the Wildcats’ season opener, Gadsden City struck first in the 13th minute after a cross went just beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Camryn Brewis to be finished by a Gadsden City forward.
Fort Payne (0-0-1) leveled the score after 21 minutes when Reese McCurdy chased a ball deep into the corner and sent a cross that was deflected into the goal from the top of the 6-yard box by Chloe Goggans.
At 30 minutes, Robles sent in a free kick that bounced over the defense and was chased down by Goggans, who caught the keeper off her line and took a shot past her. Her first shot bounced off the post, but Goggans was persistent and followed through to crush the ball into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.
The Titans capitalized again in the 36th minute, tying the game at 2 to close out the first half.
Just 18 minutes into the second half, Fort Payne was whistled for a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Gadsden City that went just beyond the outstretched fingers of Fort Payne's goalkeeper, giving the Titans a 3-2 lead.
Fort Payne visits Grissom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Monday night, the Fort Payne junior varsity girls came away with a 2-1 win against Gadsden City.
Kinsley Worthey was in the right place at the right time on two occasions, as the goalkeeper made a save but wasn't able to gather the ball. Worthey made two beautiful shots and at halftime Fort Payne (1-0) led 2-0.
The Titans answered with a goal in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.
Collinsville 4, Etowah 0:
Collinsville’s Leslie Corona scored two goals and Daisy Barrientos and Amiah Hornbuckle scored one each in a 4-0 victory against Etowah on Tuesday.
Hornbuckle and Corona finished with one assist each, while Catalina Agustin preserved the shutout in goal with four saves for the Panthers (2-0).
Against Weaver on Monday, Barrientos and Corona both had hat tricks, scoring three goals each, while Agustin preserved the shutout in goal with four saves in a 6-0 victory.
Collinsville plays in the Golden Goal Tournament at the Albertville Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.
