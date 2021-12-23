When top-seeded Plainview broke through No. 5 Pisgah’s defensive pressure in the second quarter of their semifinal-round duel in the Sand Mountain Tournament, it cracked open the game.
Plainview forced turnovers and turned them into points to pull away for an 84-59 win against the Eagles in Higdon on Wednesday night.
“We’re thankful that we have an opportunity to win the Sand Mountain Tournament championship,” Plainview head coach Robi Coker said. “This tournament is the longest-running holiday tournament in the state of Alabama. They’re going to crown a champion tomorrow night, so we’ve challenged our guys to be there. We want to be the ones posing for the championship picture.”
The Bears (11-4) played No. 2 Section in the championship round at North Sand Mountain High School on Thursday night. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit times-journal.com/sports for further coverage. The game story will appear in the Wednesday, Dec. 29 print edition.
Section defeated No. 6 Ider 72-42 in the other semifinal-round contest Wednesday night.
In the Bears’ semifinal win, Jonah Williams finished with five made 3-point baskets and 19 points, Luke Smith added 15 points and Cole Millican chipped in 14 points.
Legion McCrary paced Pisgah with 13 points, Luke Gilbert scored 12 and Rhyan Barrett added 11 points.
“I thought Pisgah presented some problems early,” Coker said. “They were good against our pressure and created some second-chance points with offensive rebounds.”
Plainview turned an early- second-quarter 12-point lead into an 18-point halftime advantage.
Dylan Haymon sank a 3-pointer, Smith added a teardrop layup and Ty Griggs assisted Landon White with a 3 in a 3-minute span of the second period, pushing the Bears into a 44-29 lead with 1:51 remaining.
A 3-point basket by Millican with 1 minute left led Plainview into the half with a 49-31 lead.
“We were scoring pretty well. I thought our guys were offensively locked in,” Coker said. “I just felt like we struggled getting lined up defensively — (Pisgah) did a good job against our press. In the second half we kind of made some adjustments to make that a little bit easier and our pressure continued helping us in the third quarter.”
Smith assisted Haymon with a layup to end the third period with the Bears leading 71-40.
