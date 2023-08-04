LSU’s Brittley Humphrey, a three-time All-American track athlete and SEC champion, visited Fort Payne High School to work with some of the school’s hurdlers Monday morning.
LSU star works with Fort Payne hurdlers
- Staff Reports
