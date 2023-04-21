For the third straight year, the Fort Payne boys tennis team earned a spot in the state tournament.
The boys finished second in the AHSAA Class 6A Section 8 Tournament, while the girls won the sectional tournament scoring 38 out of 42 possible points.
Class 6A competition in the 2023 AHSAA State Tennis Championships begins Monday at Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile.
In the sectional tournament, the Fort Payne boys placed second in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles and was second in Nos. 3-5 singles.
The Fort Payne girls won first place in all three doubles championships and four of six singles championships.
Seventh-grader Courtnie Rae Carroll won a tiebreaker at No. 1 singles. Carroll and sophomore Anna Kate Akins also won the No. 1 doubles championship.
Jessica Simpson and Cadence Burkhead won the No. 2 doubles championship in a tiebreaker as well.
Debbie and Makayla Domingo battled back after losing the first set in the No. 3 doubles championship and won it in a tiebreaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.