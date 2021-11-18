PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collinsville falls behind in 4th, loses at Pisgah

Pisgah 76, Collinsville 66:
Dawson Cothran paced Collinsville with 17 points and Alex Garcia had 14 points in a loss against Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Donovan Smith scored 11 points in the third to pull the Panthers (0-1) within 49-48 by the start of the fourth.
But Legion McCrary added 11 points for Pisgah (1-1) in the final frame, as the home team outscored Collinsville 27-18.
McCrary scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles, who had five players score in double figures. Jake Hendricks had 14 points, Rhyan Barrett scored 13 points, Jakob Kirby added 11 points and Luke Gilbert chipped in 10.
The Eagles led 18-14 entering the second period and 40-31 at halftime.
Section 72, Sylvania 45:
Timothy Bullock made four 3-pointers to pace Sylvania with 12 points in a season-opening loss at Section on Tuesday night.
Sawyer Hughes scored 10 points and Drake Whisenant added nine points from three 3-pointers for the Rams (0-1).
Alex Guinn scored six of his game-high 18 points in the opening period for Lions (2-0), as they took a 20-11 lead.
Dominik Blair made two 3-pointers to help push Section’s advantage to 42-22 at halftime.
In the third, Bullock made a pair of 3s, Whisenant added a 3-pointer and Joshua Scott added five points to pull the Rams within 58-36 to begin the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.