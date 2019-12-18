Alayna Chapman finished with a game-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, to help the No. 5 Ider girls erase a 10-point, third-quarter deficit and beat No. 4 Sylvania 63-57 in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday.
The Hornets (12-2) pulled off the lone upset in the first of three rounds.
Leianna Currie, who finished with 11 points, scored nine first-half points to help the Rams (3-6) to a 33-30 halftime lead.
Kenadie Lee made a 3-pointer, Makayla Bullock scored a floater and Currie added a follow-up shot to push Sylvania’s lead to 40-30 with 5:49 left in the third.
The Hornets chipped away at the lead, with Kinsley Carson hitting a pair of 3-pointers to pull them within 48-42 before the end of the third.
Chapman made back-to-back 3s and Carson added a layup, before Gracie Flynn found Erin Pruett for a layup to give Ider the lead at 54-53 with 2:53 remaining.
The Hornets rebounded a missed free throw and scored with 13.5 seconds left to pull ahead 61-57.
Sylvania’s Currie was forced into a tough layup attempt on the ensuing possession and it rolled off the rim with 1 second left.
Flynn sealed Ider’s win with a pair of free throws with 0.1 seconds left.
Pruett scored 10 points for the Hornets and Carson finished with nine points.
Lee scored 11 points for Sylvania, Bullock had 10 points and Brinn Farmer nine.
Here are other results from Tuesday’s quarterfinal round of the girls games in the Sand Mountain Tournament:
Brown scores 22, Bears top Lions
Halie Brown paced the No. 3 Plainview girls with 22 points in a 60-50 win against No. 6 Section in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Payton Blevins scored 11 points and Tobi Trotter had 10 points for the Bears (8-3). Elaine Puckett had seven rebounds.
Puckett made a shot in the paint, Blevins added a 3-pointer and Brown scored on a floating shot during the third to turn Plainview’s 36-25 halftime lead into a 44-35 advantage.
Section’s Jennifer Vega made a buzzer-beating layup to end the third.
Puckett found Trotter for a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 52-40 advantage with 5:44 left in regulation. Brown hit a floater and scored a layup off a steal to extend the lead to 58-42 with 4:40 left.
The Bears’ defensive pressure forced Section (8-5) into 29 turnovers. Plainview’s offense clicked in a way that made up for 23 turnovers.
Fyffe girls start fast, romp past Geraldine
Marie Woodall hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Madison Myers scored 12 points in the No. 2 Fyffe girls’ 67-19 rout of No. 7 Geraldine in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Tuesday night.
Gracie Hicks had 10 points and Alexia Barber added eight points and six rebounds for the Red Devils (8-2). Riley Wise had six rebounds, Myers added five assists and Woodall chipped in five steals.
Fyffe grabbed hold of the lead early with hot shooting from high-percentage shots.
Anabelle Taylor made a free throw and scored a fast-break layup, Woodall hit a pair of 3-pointers and Myers added another 3 to give Fyffe a 14-2 lead with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter.
Myers found Woodall open for a 3-pointer to push Fyffe’s lead to 18-2, Kathryn Johnson scored on a put-back shot and Riley Wise added a driving layup to make it 22-5 by quarter’s end.
Chloe Murdock sank four free throws in the second quarter to bring the Bulldogs (4-9) within 34-10 with 2:51 left in the half.
The Red Devils led 41-12 at halftime.
Gracey Johnson led Geraldine’s scoring with six points.
Lions falls behind early in loss vs. Eagles
Laura Lopez scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Kinsley Henderson added 11 points, as the No. 8 Crossville girls fell behind early and suffered a 79-33 loss to No. 1 Pisgah in the quarterfinal round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The tournament’s top-ranked girls team shot out to a 14-0 lead just 2 minutes after the opening tip-off. Molly Heard converted a three-point play and scored a layup off a stolen pass, and Kallie Tinker hit a 3-pointer and stole the ball for a layup during the span.
Keyston Henderson made a layup to end the Lions’ scoring drought at 14-2.
Pisgah’s Madison Myers drilled a 3 to extend the Eagles’ lead to 20-4 with 5 minutes left in the first period.
Kinsley Henderson and Lopez each made 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, but Pisgah (11-0) took command with a 35-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
Tinker and Chole Womack scored 19 points apiece for Pisgah, Heard added 13 points and Myers had nine points.
Crossville dropped to 4-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.