Eyeing the possibility of elimination, the defending Class 3A state champions shrugged it off.
Plainview has been there before and prevailed.
The top-seeded Bears did it again in the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Softball Tournament on Wednesday night, holding off No. 2 Geraldine’s comeback in a 4-3 championship-round win and forcing a second game, where they pulled off a 12-2 victory en route to their seventh straight county title win at Rainsville Sports Complex.
Tessa Word earned tournament MVP honors, as she blasted two home runs and two doubles across three games. She also struck out 15 batters and walked one while allowing four hits in a complete-game outing of Plainview’s 6-4 semifinal-round win against No. 5 Collinsville on Wednesday.
In the semifinal of the double-elimination tournament, the Panthers rallied from a 5-1 deficit when Sophia Wills crushed a three-run homer across center field in the sixth inning. But Hannah Regula scored on a Jada Hampton sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, and Word delivered a strikeout as Plainview’s defense backed her up to record three straight outs and seal the win in the seventh.
Mia Tidmore tripled on two hits and drove in two runs for the Bears (31-5), and Kadie Brooks doubled on two hits and scored two runs.
Kayla Beene surrendered eight hits, walked three and struck out none in a complete game in the circle for the Panthers.
In Game 1 of the championship round, the Bears constructed a 4-0 advantage before Geraldine’s Lydia West sent a three-run homer screaming across left field in the bottom of the sixth.
Plainview’s Lily Boswell recorded two strikeouts in a row, prior to Shelby Trester grounding out to end the game and force the if-needed Game 2.
In her complete-game performance, Boswell struck out 11, walked two and gave up two hits.
Word plated two runs with a home run, a double and an RBI, Tidmore tripled on two hits with a run scored and Hampton doubled with two RBIs.
For Geraldine (18-8), West tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing nine hits while walking three and striking out two.
In the finale, Regula had a two-run home run that gave the Bears a 7-1 advantage in the bottom of the third inning. Tidmore doubled home Lauren Jimmerson in the fourth frame, before stealing home to extend the lead to 9-1.
Gracey Johnson cashed in a solo homer over the right-field fence to narrow the margin to seven runs in the top of the fifth, but Plainview added three insurance runs to push the scoring margin to 10 runs and end the game in the bottom of the fifth.
For Plainview, Regula plated three runs on two hits with two RBIs, Boswell drove in three runs on two hits, Abby Williams scored three runs and Tidmore doubled on two hits with two runs scored.
Boswell pitched two innings, striking out three, walking none and surrendering one hit for one run. Word relieved her by retiring four batters, walking two and allowing two hits.
West lasted 3 2/3 innings in the circle for the Bulldogs. She allowed nine runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
2022 DeKalb County All-Tournament Team: Tessa Word, Plainview (MVP); Kadie Brooks, Plainview; Mia Tidmore, Plainview; Mallory Lindsey, Plainview; Lily Boswell, Plainview; Lydia West, Geraldine; JJ Dismuke, Geraldine; Gracey Johnson, Geraldine; Shelby Trester, Geraldine; Destini Jones, Collinsville; Somer Stewart, Collinsville; Sophia Wills, Collinsville; Harlee Turner, Sylvania; Alysia Ferguson, Sylvania; Sophia Murphey, Ider; Alivia Hatch, Fyffe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.