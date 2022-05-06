The Fort Payne softball team fended off elimination Thursday afternoon and secured a spot in next week’s AHSAA East Central Regional.
After pulling away from No. 3-seeded Arab 5-1 in a must-win elimination bracket game, second-seeded Fort Payne lost 5-1 to No. 1 Scottsboro in the championship round, finishing as the Class 6A, Area 15 runner-up at Scottsboro High School.
Fort Payne (33-10-1) advanced into the East Central Regional as a lower seed at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park, where the team will compete Tuesday-Wednesday.
In Thursday’s area title game, AJ Kramer launched a solo home run in the fourth inning and Abby Phillips added a single as Fort Payne’s only two hits.
Kyleigh Thomas tossed a complete game, surrendering seven hits for six runs with three walks and no strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s pitching duo of Anna Stuart and Alyssa Smart helped secure the win. Stuart lasted five innings, striking out six, walking nine and allowing one run on two hits. Smart gave up no hits or runs in relief, while walking one and retiring two.
In Thursday’s elimination bracket game, Fort Payne plated four runs across the fifth and sixth innings to snap a 1-1 tie and advance to the championship round.
After both sides scored a run in the opening frame, Cory Kramer singled on a line drive to left field in the bottom of the fifth, plating Graidin Haas for the go-ahead score with one out in play. Marcella Rentas scored on AJ Kramer’s ensuing double to left field and Fort Payne pulled ahead 3-1 before inning’s end.
In a complete-game effort, AJ Kramer sat 14 Arab batters and walked one while allowing one run on three hits in 87 pitches. She finished with two doubles at the plate.
Lily Jackson doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Rentas plated two runs. Haas tallied three hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Arab’s Mattie Couch gave up nine hits for five runs with two strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.
Lily Livingston drove in a run on two doubles for the Knights at the plate.
In Fort Payne’s 5-4 tournament-opening win against Arab on Tuesday, AJ Kramer recorded a solo homer and plated two runs, as Haas and Phillips each doubled with an RBI.
Thomas picked up the win in five innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts. AJ Kramer struck out four, walked none and allowed no hits or runs in relief.
The Wildcats took the lead for good in the fourth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie by plating three runs.
Fort Payne took its first tournament loss to Scottsboro (27-11-1) in 3-0 fashion later Tuesday.
Emily Ellis accounted for both of Fort Payne’s hits.
AJ Kramer tossed a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing six hits and three runs.
Scottsboro’s Smart retired five and walked one in a complete-game effort.
Olivia Tubbs doubled with two RBIs, Lexie Bennett scored a run on a hit and Kambrie Doss added an RBI.
