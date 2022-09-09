Gadsden City shut down two of Fort Payne’s second-half goal-line scoring opportunities, and the Wildcats fell 18-0 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

Kaden Dubose rushed for 126 yards, Dax Varnadore passed for 62 yards, Skyler Cody finished with 47 yards receiving and Carter Tinker spurred the defense with five tackles for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Class 6A-Region 8).

