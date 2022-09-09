Gadsden City shut down two of Fort Payne’s second-half goal-line scoring opportunities, and the Wildcats fell 18-0 at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Kaden Dubose rushed for 126 yards, Dax Varnadore passed for 62 yards, Skyler Cody finished with 47 yards receiving and Carter Tinker spurred the defense with five tackles for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-1 Class 6A-Region 8).
“Give Gadsden City a lot of credit,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said. “They won the game, they deserved to win the game, but, to me, it wasn’t like they completely outplayed us.
“They forced us into some mistakes, no doubt, and that’s part of playing a good team. Sometimes you make mistakes against a good team. We made three or four critical mistakes on offense and special teams that you can’t make, and it was the difference in the game.”
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the last time Fort Payne was held scoreless was Sept. 26, 2014, in a 46-0 loss to Hazel Green.
Friday night, Gadsden City’s defense kept the Wildcats out of scoring range for the entire first half and led 12-0 at the break.
Clyde Curry made a leaping catch in the front-right corner of the end zone to give the Titans (3-1, 2-0) a two-score advantage with 30 seconds remaining in the opening half. Kai Franklin hit Curry on a second-and-goal play from 8 yards out. The ensuing point-after kick failed.
The Titans intercepted a pass on Fort Payne’s opening series and returned it 30 yards for a score. The extra-point kick was wide.
Fort Payne was forced to punt at the 8:13 mark of the second period after reaching its own 45-yard line.
“I thought our defense played tremendously,” Elmore said. “Actually held them to six points. The six points they got was on a short field, off a punt, because we were backed up.”
Varnadore directed the Wildcats’ opening series of the third quarter, and the team produced its most successful drive of the night to that point.
But Gadsden City’s defense denied the Wildcats points again, stuffing Bennett Blanks on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1-yard line.
Fort Payne’s offense returned to the red zone for another fourth-and-goal situation on its next series, but came away empty again.
Varnadore ran up the middle behind a block to the Gadsden City 5 on third-and-goal, before a penalty set the Wildcats back to the 10 for a field-goal attempt on fourth-and-goal.
Gadsden City’s Damien Carlisle scooped up a blocked kick and returned it 80 yards for a score, extending the lead to 18-0 with 36 seconds left in the period.
The Titans failed to complete the following 2-point conversion run attempt.
Fort Payne’s next two possessions resulted in a turnover on downs near midfield.
“It’s one game,” Elmore said. “It’s not the state championship, it’s not the playoffs. Obviously, it was our chance to win the region, but we can still host a playoff game if we get ourselves back going and doing what we need to do the rest of the way.”
Fort Payne has a bye week before returning to action at region foe Arab on Friday, Sept. 23.
