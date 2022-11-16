Luke Smith had a hot hand during a stretch of the third quarter, and his teammates kept feeding him the ball.

Smith tallied 18 points as his jump shooting helped stretch Plainview’s lead to double digits in the second half in a 54-44 victory against Westminster Christian Academy at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.