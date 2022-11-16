Luke Smith had a hot hand during a stretch of the third quarter, and his teammates kept feeding him the ball.
Smith tallied 18 points as his jump shooting helped stretch Plainview’s lead to double digits in the second half in a 54-44 victory against Westminster Christian Academy at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
“I like that our guys found the hot shooter,” Plainview head coach Robi Coker said. “I like that our guys saw Luke had a good rhythm going and they found ways to get him the ball.”
The reigning AHSAA Class 3A state champion Bears earned their first win of the season and improved to 1-2 in the home opener.
Plainview’s Jonah Williams splashed home four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, Dylan Haymon added 10 points and five assists and Landon White contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.
Leading 25-21 at intermission, the Bears widened the scoring gap to double figures in the third quarter, using aggressive defense and smart shot selection to secure the win.
“We did a pretty good job of taking great shots, valuing the basketball, making (Westminster) scramble and making our free throws down the stretch,” Coker said.
Smith made a turnaround jumper with 7 minutes left in the third period, and added another turnaround shot with 6 minutes remaining to give Plainview a 32-23 lead. He sank another jump shot to make it 34-23, before draining a 3-pointer on an assist from White with 4:30 to play. The 3-0 run propelled the Bears into a 37-23 advantage.
Haymon dished to Williams in the corner for a 3 with 3:05 left in the third to extend the Bears’ lead to 40-26. The Wildcats (1-1) closed the gap to eight points entering the final frame.
Westminster narrowed the deficit to six with a Chase McCarty jump shot with 3:47 to play in regulation. But Haymon assisted Smith with a layup and Williams sank a pair of foul shots to extend the lead back to 10 with 2:16 left, and the Bears maintained the cushion in closing.
“We showed a little maturity,” Coker said. “I like this group’s resilience. It’s been a long time since they were 0-2, and they came to work this weekend, did what they were asked to do and developed a little bit more toughness, maybe. I like the way we finished it out.”
The Bears host Class 6A Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
