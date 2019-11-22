With both teams matching baskets for a half, the Sylvania girls employed full-court pressure defense to start the third.
It resulted in steals, transition points and a widened margin that helped the Rams secure a 67-52 victory against the Ider Hornets on Thursday night.
Makayla Bullock led Sylvania (2-0) with 15 points, Riley Wisner and Brinn Farmer scored 11 points apiece, Kenadie Lee added 10 points and Lauren Womack finished with eight.
Sylvania’s Leianna Currie made a free throw to bring the game to a 29-all tie at halftime. From the start of the third, the Rams engaged full-court defensive pressure to force the Hornets (3-1) into turnovers and cashed them in as transition baskets to extend their lead to 40-32 before Ider coach Dustin Bryant called time with 4:48 left in the period.
Wisner hit a 3-pointer before Farmer made a layup off a stolen pass to put the Rams in the lead for good at 34-32 with 6 minutes left. Lee assisted Wisner with a 3-pointer and Farmer added a score in the paint during the stretch for Sylvania.
Currie put in a fast-break layup, Bullock turned a three-point play and Farmer drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead to 52-40 by the start of the fourth.
The Hornets had some free-throw opportunities to help get themselves back in the game, but went 4 of 12 from the line in the final period. Sylvania’s continued defensive effort and ability to score in transition made it impossible for the Hornets to slice the deficit.
Savannah Seals made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for Ider, but was held scoreless in the fourth. Gracie Flynn finished with 10 points and Alayna Chapman chipped in nine points.
Ider started the game on fire from beyond the arc. Seals made two 3-pointers and Flynn and Kinsley Carson added one 3 apiece to take a 16-13 advantage into the second period. Kaleigh Carson and Seals hit 3s and Seals made a floating shot in the lane to hold a 24-23 edge with 4 minutes remaining in the half.
Seals sank a 3-pointer and Flynn found Erin Pruett for a layup for Ider inside the final 2 minutes, while Sylvania’s Wisner split a pair of free throws and Farmer added a rebounding score.
It was the Rams’ second straight win and Ider snapped a three-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.