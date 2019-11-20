Geraldine hosts Piedmont in 3A quarterfinal round

In its most successful postseason run since 2000, Geraldine host Piedmont in a Class 3A state quarterfinal-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Geraldine (8-4) will play Piedmont (11-1) for a second time this season. In the previous meeting Nov. 1, Piedmont won 35-14 at home.
Geraldine is in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2000. The Bulldogs finished their 2000 postseason run with a 38-19 loss against Pisgah.
The Class 3A, Region 7 runners-up had no trouble getting past B.B. Comer in last week’s second-round matchup. Anthony Baldwin rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Jose Garcia ran for a 42-yard score to give Geraldine a 21-0 lead in the first half, before DJ Graham found Jackson Bearden for a 14-yard TD to make it 28-0.
B.B. Comer quarterback Devonta Carmichael broke free for an 80-yard scoring run late in the game after Geraldine was well in control.
Piedmont makes its fifth straight appearance in the quarterfinal round Friday night. The Bulldogs have won three in a row after taking their lone loss against Walter Welborn on Oct. 25. They defeated J.B. Pennington 35-0 in the opening round of the postseason and topped Lauderdale County 42-20 last week.
Piedmont is used to having a wealth of offensive production, averaging 39 points per game this season. The Bulldogs scored a season-high 64 in a win against Glencoe.
The Bulldogs have been sharp defensively, surrendering an average of 13 points per game. They’ve held opponents to one score or fewer in four games this year.
