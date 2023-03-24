Plainview senior Luke Smith was one of three finalists for Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Smith, a 6-foot-5 forward who helped the Bears defend their 3A state championship in March, averaged 15 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.
He’s a finalist along with Piedmont’s Alex Odam and Cottage Hill’s Tyler Thomas.
The winners, Super All-State and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named at an April 6 luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. The April 6 banquet will be at the Montgomery Renaissance.
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City
Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills
Caleb White, Pinson Valley
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill
Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville
Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain
Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville
(0) comments
