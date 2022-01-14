PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Plainview romps by Asbury for area crown

Lauren Jimmerson finished with 18 points, Sawyer Hulgan added 17 points and Saydi Jackson 14, as Plainview cruised past Asbury 79-42 and earned the Class 3A, Area 14 championship in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
In the area contest, Hulgan sank five 3-pointers and Jimmerson chipped in four 3s. Jackson tallied seven rebounds and Hannah Regula had six rebounds for Plainview (17-6, 6-0 3A, Area 14).
After holding an 18-11 lead entering the second quarter, the Bears thundered ahead to a 43-19 halftime advantage.
Geraldine 42, Collinsville 30:
Chloe Murdock paced Geraldine with 10 points and Gracey Johnson added seven points en route to a 42-30 victory against Collinsville at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Sophia Wills scored 10 points for the Panthers, Kayla Beene added nine points and Tyla Tatum seven points.
The Bulldogs led 14-8 at the break and 27-14 entering the fourth period.
Sylvania 59, Fyffe 43:
Ambriel Stopyak had a game-high 23 points and Leianna Currie chipped in 16 points in Sylvania’s 59-43 victory against Class 3A, Area 14 rival Fyffe at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe on Tuesday night.
Riley Wise led the Red Devils with 11 points and Riley Jones and Emma Twilley added eight points apiece.
The Rams (11-8, 4-2 3A, Area 14) took a 30-24 halftime lead and maintained a 42-34 advantage entering the final quarter.
Currie made four 3-point baskets in the win and Stopyak made three 3s.
