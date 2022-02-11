Anna Murdock finished with 17 points, as three Sylvania girls scored in double digits en route to a 40-37 victory against top-seeded Plainview, claiming the Class 3A, Area 14 championship at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
After taking a 26-24 lead entering the final period of regulation, the second-seeded Rams (18-12) held on to earn the area title. They’ll host Geraldine in a 3A Northeast Sub-Regional game at 6 p.m. Monday.
Plainview (23-8) travels to Collinsville for the sub-regional round at 7 p.m. Monday.
In the 3A-14 final, Ambriel Stopyak scored 11 points and Leianna Currie contributed 10 points.
For Plainview, Lauren Jimmerson finished with 13 points and Kami Sanders added nine points.
Collinsville 61, Geraldine 56:
Tyla Tatum paced top-seeded Collinsville with 23 points and Sophie Wills and Gracie Griggs added 11 points apiece in a 61-56 victory against No. 3-seeded Geraldine, winning the Class 3A, Area 12 title at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
The Panthers host Plainview in the 3A Northeast Sub-Regional round Monday.
Gracey Johnson sank six 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 34 points for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the sub-regional round at Sylvania on Monday. JJ Dismuke scored nine points.
Collinsville led 35-26 at intermission and trailed 40-35 entering the fourth period.
Johnson made three 3s and scored 13 points in the final quarter.
Pisgah 70, Ider 52:
Makinley Traylor scored 25 points and Kennzie Smith had 15 points as No. 2-seeded Ider finished as the Class 2A, Area 15 runner-up after a 70-52 loss to top-seeded Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah on Thursday night.
The Hornets (20-11) travel to Spring Garden at 6 p.m. Monday for the 2A Northeast Sub-Regional round. Pisgah hosts Sand Rock on Monday.
In the area final, Pisgah’s Molly Heard scored a game-high 37 points and Karlee Holcomb chipped in nine points.
The Eagles took a 38-23 advantage at halftime and extended it to 59-40 by the end of the third quarter.
Skyline 78, Valley Head 30:
Ansley Blalock registered nine points, Jenna McKenzie added eight points and Sophia Blair seven, as No. 3-seeded Valley Head took a 78-30 loss to top-seeded Skyline in the Class 1A, Area 13 championship game in Skyline on Thursday night.
The Tigers (11-12) became area runners-up and will travel for the 1A Northeast Sub-Regional round.
Valley Head topped second-seeded Woodville 52-49 in the area semifinal round Tuesday.
Emma Harrison’s 20 points led three Valley Head girls in double-figure scoring. McKenzie tallied 11 points, Blair had 10 points and Blalock chipped in nine points.
L.G. Beard scored a game-high 23 points for Woodville (10-14), who trailed 23-22 at intermission and led 38-30 by the end of the third period.
BOYS
Geraldine 74, Collinsville 46:
Lucas Bryant’s 16 points and seven rebounds led all five Geraldine starters in double-digit scoring in a 74-46 victory against No. 4-seeded Collinsville in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinals at Geraldine High School on Tuesday night.
Connor Johnson had 13 points with seven rebounds, Redick Smith added 13 points with four rebounds, Carlos Mann chipped in 11 points with six assists and four rebounds and Jaxon Colvin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, as the top-seeded Bulldogs (16-8) advanced to the area final against Hokes Bluff on Friday. The game wasn’t completed before press time.
Alex Garcia scored a game-high 19 points and Colton Wills chipped in 16 points for the Panthers, whose season ended with the loss.
Plainview 87, Fyffe 36:
Landon White finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Bryce Luther added four 3-pointers for 12 points and No. 1-seeded Plainview routed No. 4 Fyffe 87-36 in the Class 3A, Area 14 semifinals at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
The Bears (25-6) advanced to the area championship game against No. 3-seeded Sylvania, while eliminating Fyffe from the postseason.
Cole Millican finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Dylan Haymon had 10 points, as the Bears pulled ahead to a 23-5 first-quarter lead and a 49-11 halftime advantage.
Carter Wilborn paced the Red Devils with seven points and Brodie Willoughby and Luc Jones each had six points.
Sylvania 68, Asbury 55:
Drake Whisenant had 20 points, Josh Scott added 14 points and Brody Smith had 10 points, as No 3-seeded Sylvania defeated No. 2 Asbury 68-55 to advance to the Class 3A, Area 14 final at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Sylvania (8-20) advanced to play top-seeded Plainview in the area championship.
On Tuesday, Sylvania took a 31-21 halftime lead and held a 51-40 advantage entering the fourth period.
Stanisa Donovic paced Asbury with 18 points.
Buckhorn 64, Fort Payne 40:
Malik Turner scored 13 points to lead No. 4-seeded Fort Payne in a 64-40 loss to top-seeded Buckhorn in the Class 6A, Area 15 semifinals at Buckhorn High School on Wednesday night.
Connor Cash finished with nine points and Luke Stephens had eight points, as the Wildcats finished their season with a 16-13 record.
Caleb Holt finished with a game-high 15 points and Terrence Robinson tallied 10 points for the Bucks, who led 32-18 at halftime and 45-29 entering the final period of regulation.
Section 65, Ider 52:
Hunter Robinson paced No. 4-seeded Ider with 18 points in a 65-52 loss to top-seeded Section in the Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal round at Section High School on Tuesday night.
The loss eliminated the Hornets from the postseason. They finished with a 13-16 overall record.
Jesse Massey finished with 12 points for Ider, with Austin Shirley adding 11 points and Brodie Chapman nine points.
The Hornets led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter. Section (22-9) closed the half on a 15-0 run and never trailed again.
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 27 points and Gabe Hilley contributed three 3-pointers for nine points.
