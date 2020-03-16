PREP SOFTBALL: Fyffe dominates Asbury in 5 innings

The Fyffe softball team has a little bit of everything working in its favor Friday.
Three of the Red Devils’ 12 hits were home runs in a dominant 12-1 victory against Asbury in five innings.
Livia Cowart, Chloe Hatch, Olivia Wilks all homered for Fyffe, while Alivia Hatch and Bella Pettis added a double apiece.
The Red Devils finished with 10 RBIs, led by Pettis’ three, and only left two runners stranded on base.
Chloe Hatch struck out five and walked one, while surrendering no runs on two hits in four innings in the circle for Fyffe. Alivia Hatch relieved her with an inning of work, allowing one run on one hits with two strikeouts.
The Red Devils led 3-0 in the first inning, following a two-run homer by Cowart and a solo homer by Chloe Hatch. They advanced the lead to 6-0 behind a pair of singles in the second, before pushing across five runs in the third.
Madison Myers hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Wilks to score and make it 8-0. Emma Twilley advanced to third with two outs in play and scored on a passed ball, and Pettis doubled to score Emily Webb and Alivia Hatch for an 11-0 lead.
Madison County 4, Geraldine 3
Lily Rowell homered in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one run in Geraldine’s loss to Madison County in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.
Madison used a two-run home run in the third inning to take a 4-1 advantage.
With a runner on first and one out on the scoreboard, Rowell smacked a homer across left field to pull the Bulldogs within a run in the fifth.
Geraldine out-hit Madison 9-6. The Bulldogs left eight runners on base and Madison left seven aboard.
Lydia West struck out four and walked three, while allowing four runs on six hits in a complete-game effort.
Geraldine collected 11 hits in an 8-1 loss to Madison in Game 1.
Gracey Johnson plated Shelby Trester in the first inning and the Bulldogs trailed 2-1 heading into the second. Madison pushed its advantage to 6-1 in the third.
JJ Dismuke, Johnson and Trester had two hits apiece for Geraldine.
Emily Oliver lasted 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on five hits, while delivering a strikeout and two walks for the Bulldogs.
