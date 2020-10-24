Gaven Brown and Andrew Hall combined for 215 yards rushing as eight different Plainview ball carriers scored touchdowns in a 54-7 blowout win against the Brindlee Mountain Lions at First State Bank Field in Rainsville on Thursday night.
The Class 3A, Region 7 contest was advanced from its originally scheduled Friday night kickoff date due to a booking issue among game officials.
The Bears (8-1, 5-1) closed region play with a three-game winning streak and locked down the region’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming state playoffs, in which they will host a first-round opponent.
Plainview made quick work of the winless Lions (0-10, 0-6), rolling to a commanding 28-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Marcos Vega, Brody McCurdy and Dylan McCullough all accounted for touchdown runs for the Bears in the opening period.
The Bears led 41-0 at halftime and finished the night with 428 yards of offense (all from rushing) and 16 first downs. Brindlee Mountain was limited to 108 yards (88 passing, 20 rushing), six first downs and lost all four fumbles.
Brown led all Plainview runners with 108 yards on six carries with a score, Hall added three carries for 107 yards and a score and McCurdy rushed one for a 49-yard touchdown.
Plainview is scheduled to close regular-season play with a visit to Glencoe on Friday.
