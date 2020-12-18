The Geraldine Bulldogs saw their 20-point lead with 5 minutes left collapse amid Section’s defensive pressure and quick scores, but managed to hold on for a 76-74 win in the opening round of the varsity boys division in the Sand Mountain Tournament on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Colvin’s 21 points led five Bulldogs in double-digit scoring as they advanced to the semifinal round against top-seeded Plainview at 7 p.m. Friday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Kaejuan Hatley scored 15 points, Colt Lusher added 12 points, Griffin Knight and Redick Smith had 10 points and Carlos Mann chipped in eight points for Geraldine (8-2), a No. 4 seed in the tournament.
Colvin assisted Hatley with a transition layup to cap a 5-1 Geraldine run with 5:15 left in regulation before the Lions turned up their defensive pressure, forcing turnovers and scoring quick baskets.
A Section steal led to a Logan Patterson layup with 1:27 left, slicing the deficit to 75-65. Patterson hit Alex Guinn for a 3-pointer with 1:12 to play, making it 75-68, and Drake McCutchen assisted Guinn with a fast break layup with 50 seconds to go for a 75-72 deficit.
Guinn drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer and made two of his three free throw attempts with 20.9 remaining to pull Section within 76-74.
The Lions got possession with 9 seconds left and Patterson missed a 6-foot jumper. Kaden Bradford rebounded the miss and fired a shot off the rim as time expired.
Guinn finished with a game-high 27 points, while Patterson scored 14 and Bradford added 13 points.
Plainview 83, Crossville 26:
Jonah Williams made five of Plainview’s 18 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 22 points in an 83-26 rout of the Crossville Lions in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Bryce Luther scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Ty Griggs added four 3-pointers for 12 points and Jathan Underwood had nine points and six rebounds for the Bears (13-1), the No. 1 seed in the varsity boys division. Dylan Haymon contributed seven rebounds, Jacob Henderson chipped in six rebounds and Levi Brown had five assists.
Landin Cox led the eighth-seeded Lions (3-7) with eight points.
Plainview led 11-0 before a Quentin Chapman free throw got the Lions on the scoreboard with 4:59 left in the opening period.
The Bears led 50-17 at halftime.
Fyffe 77, Pisgah 62:
Xavier Works scored 23 points with six rebounds and five assists to pace the Fyffe boys in a 77-62 victory against the Pisgah Eagles in the first round of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Parker Godwin scored 21 points, Tate Goolesby added 13 points and eight rebounds and Brody Dalton had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his season debut for the Red Devils (6-2), a No. 2 seed in the tournament. Tyler Stephens finished with six points and six assists.
Fyffe shot 65% from the field, including 60% from behind the 3-point line
Jacob Hendricks had a game-high 26 points for the No. 7 Eagles and Zach Cornelison had 13 points.
After taking a 36-31 halftime lead, the Red Devils put the game out of reach with a 31-13 third-quarter scoring differential.
Fyffe plays No. 3 North Sand Mountain in the varsity boys semifinal round at 8:30 p.m. Friday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
North Sand Mountain 81, Ider 46:
Brodie Chapman scored 11 points, Drake Whisenant had 10 points and the Ider Hornets were outscored 32-4 in the second quarter of an 81-46 loss to the North Sand Mountain Bison in the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
The Bison led 20-16 entering the second period before pulling away to a 52-20 halftime advantage.
Russ Marr finished with a game-high 26 points, Derek Bearden scored 18 points, Luke Maples added 13 points and Drue Carlton had eight points for NSM.
Hunter Robinson and Jeffery Shirley scored nine points apiece for Ider (3-5).
Collinsville 50, Hokes Bluff 40:
Colton Wills hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Collinsville Panthers topped the Hokes Bluff Eagles at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
Jacob Jones scored 11 points and Malachi Orr added nine points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers (2-4).
Kyle Patterson and Jordan Presley each scored 10 points for Hokes Bluff (6-2).
Collinsville led 28-22 at the break and extended the lead to 40-27 entering the fourth quarter.
