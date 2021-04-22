Today

Cloudy. High 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High around 70F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.