In the final regular-season edition of the Alabama High School Coaches soccer polls, the Fort Payne boys maintained their previous rankings in the Super Poll and Class 6A Coaches Poll.
Meanwhile, the Crossville boys climbed three spots to No. 9 in 4A/5A and the Collinsville boys stayed at No. 7 in 1A/3A.
The Fort Payne boys finished with consecutive scoreless draws last weekend. On Friday, the Wildcats played Oak Mountain to 0-0 before taking a 0-0 tie with Chelsea on Saturday.
With a 14-2-3 record when the latest rankings were gathered, Fort Payne stayed at No. 10 in the final regular-season Super Poll, consisting of the state’s top 15 boys teams, regardless of classification.
The Wildcats also maintained their No. 3 mark in 6A from the previous week’s poll. Homewood (12-3-3) remained atop the 6A leaderboard and Mountain Brook (18-3) kept its No. 2 ranking.
The 9-3 Crossville boys defeated Boaz 3-2 last Friday and advanced from No. 12 to No. 9 in the final 4A/5A regular-season Coaches Poll.
The 13-4-1 Collinsville boys topped Brindlee Mountain 10-0 last Friday and downed Hokes Bluff 8-2 on Monday. The Panthers stayed at No. 7 in the 1A/3A Coaches Poll for another week.
Here are the final state soccer polls, with season record in parentheses and last week’s ranking:
BOYS
Super Poll
1. Spain Park (15-1-3) – 2
2. Hoover (17-2) – 1
3. Huntsville (14-6-1) – 3
4. Grissom (19-3-2) – 4
5. Homewood (12-3-3) – 5
6. Indian Springs (19-2-1) – 6
7. Mountain Brook (18-3) – 7
8. Vestavia Hills (13-6-3) – 8
9. Oak Mountain (11-6-5) – 9
10. Fort Payne (14-2-3) – 10
11. McGill-Toolen (16-5-4) – 11
12. John Carroll (16-3-3) – 12
13. Bayside Academy (15-0-2) – 13
14. Westminster-Oak Mountain (12-1-4) – 15
15. Pelham (15-5-1) – NR
Class 7A
1. Spain Park (15-1-3) – 2
2. Hoover (17-2) – 1
3. Huntsville (14-6-1) – 3
4. Grissom (19-3-2) – 4
5. Vestavia Hills (13-6-3) – 5
6. Oak Mountain (11-6-5) – 6
7. Daphne (13-2-1) – 7
8. Fairhope (14-3-1) – 8
9. Thompson (10-4-3) – 9
10. Davidson (18-4-1) – 10
11. Auburn (10-6) – 12
12. Florence (8-7) – 11
13. Smiths Station (9-6-2) – 13
14. Hewitt-Trussville (8-9-2) – 14
15. Austin (10-6-1) – 15
Class 6A
1. Homewood (12-3-3) – 1
2. Mountain Brook (18-3) – 2
3. Fort Payne (14-2-3) – 3
4. McGill-Toolen (16-5-4) – 4
5. Pelham (15-5-1) – 8
6. St. Paul’s (15-5-1) – 5
7. Pinson Valley (14-7-2) – 7
8. Briarwood (11-5) – 6
9. Chelsea (12-8-1) – 9
10. Southside-Gadsden (12-7) – 10
11. Opelika (9-4-2) – 11
12. Randolph (10-3-2) – 12
13. Springville (11-5-1) – 14
14. Hartselle (17-5-1) – 15
15. Gardendale (13-5-2) – NR
Also receiving votes: Calera (8-4-2)
Class 4A/5A
1. Indian Springs (19-2-1) – 1
2. John Carroll (16-3-3) – 2
3. Montgomery Academy (16-1-1) – 3
4. Russellville (17-0) – 4
5. Pike Road (17-1) – 5
6. Boaz (15-5-2) – 7
7. Oneonta (19-1) – 8
8. Westbrook Christian (10-3) – 9
9. Crossville (9-3) – 12
10. Guntersville (14-8-2) – 6
11. St. John Paul II (10-4-1) – 10
12. Leeds (12-5-2) – 11
13. Sylacauga (12-6-1) – 13
14. Lincoln (14-6-2) – 14
15. Carver-Birmingham (17-4-3) – NR
Also receiving votes: White Plains (12-2-2), Madison Academy (10-6)
Class 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy (15-0-2) – 1
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain (12-1-4) – 2
3. Catholic-Montgomery (16-3-2) – 3
4. St. Luke’s (12-5-3) – 4
5. Mars Hill (17-1) – 5
6. Tanner (17-4-1) – 6
7. Collinsville (13-4-1) – 7
8. Donoho (12-3-1) – 8
9. Danville (9-1-2) – 10
10. Cottage Hill (8-6-2) – 9
11. Susan Moore (9-7) – 11
12. Elkmont (11-5-1) – 13
13. Trinity (16-8-1) – 12
14. Weaver (5-4) – 14
15. J.B. Pennington (5-3) – 15
GIRLS
Super Poll
1. Huntsville (22-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (16-2) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (18-3-1) – 3
4. Homewood (16-2) – 4
5. McGill-Toolen (12-4-1) – 5
6. Montgomery Academy (16-0-1) – 6
7. James Clemens (11-4-3) – 7
8. Spain Park (11-3-1) – 8
9. Thompson (17-5-2) – 9
10. Smiths Station (12-4-2) – 10
11. Auburn (13-2-1) – 11
12. Fairhope (14-0-3) – 12
13. Chelsea (12-5-1) – 13
14. Susan Moore (23-1) – 14
15. Glencoe (14-1) – 15
Class 7A
1. Huntsville (22-1) – 1
2. Vestavia Hills (16-2) – 2
3. Oak Mountain (18-3-1) – 3
4. James Clemens (11-4-3) – 4
5. Spain Park (11-3-1) – 5
6. Thompson (17-5-2) – 6
7. Smiths Station (12-4-2) – 7
8. Auburn (13-2-1) – 8
9. Fairhope (14-0-3) – 9
10. Hewitt-Trussville (8-5-3) – 10
11. Sparkman (12-2) – 11
12. Daphne (9-5-3) – 12
13. Bob Jones (10-8-1) – 13
14. Albertville (12-10-1) – 14
15. Baker (10-7-1) – 15
Class 6A
1. Homewood (16-2) – 1
2. McGill-Toolen (12-4-1) – 2
3. Chelsea (12-5-1) – 3
4. Pelham (16-0-1) – 4
5. St. Paul’s (12-4-3) – 6
6. Briarwood (11-7) – 5
7. Southside-Gadsden (12-4-2) – 7
8. Cullman (8-6-1) – 8
9. Spanish Fort (9-4-1) – 9
10. Baldwin County (16-4) – 10
11. Helena (11-6-2) – 11
12. Gardendale (15-3-1) – 12
13. Benjamin Russell (11-3-2) – 13
14. Springville (12-6-1) – 14
15. Opelika (9-3-2) – NR
Class 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy (16-0-1) – 1
2. Guntersville (11-5) – 2
3. St. John Paul II (13-4) – 3
4. Carroll-Ozark (15-1-1) – 4
5. Indian Springs (10-3) – 5
6. Altamont (9-8-1) – 6
7. St. Michael (7-3-3) – 7
8. Westminster Christian (10-4) – 8
9. Priceville (13-4) – 9
10. St. James (11-4) – 10
11. East Limestone (12-7) – 11
12. Lincoln (12-8-2) – 12
13. Pike Road (9-2-1) – 13
14. American Christian (10-2) – 14
15. John Carroll (5-4) – NR
Also receiving votes: Jacksonville (4-2-2)
Class 1A/3A
1. Susan Moore (23-1) – 1
2. Glencoe (14-1) – 2
3. Donoho (18-0-1) – 4
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain (10-7) – 3
5. Mars Hill (13-3) – 5
6. Bayside Academy (7-4-1) – 6
7. Cottage Hill (12-2-4) – 7
8. Trinity (12-4-1) – 8
9. Orange Beach (9-5) – 9
10. Clements (11-6-1) – 10
11. Catholic-Montgomery (7-7) – 11
12. St. Luke’s (11-4-1) – 12
13. Providence Christian (6-5-2) – 13
14. Danville (6-5-1) – 14
15. Faith Christian (9-6) – 15
Also receiving votes: Whitesburg Christian (7-4)
