The third time might just be a charm for Dale Pruitt.
The veteran coach who had two stints as Plainview’s head football coach, is back leading his alma mater’s football program for the 2022 season. The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Pruitt’s return last Friday morning.
On Monday, Pruitt was with the Bears for the first session of summer conditioning work.
“It’s been going well,” the veteran coach said of his week back leading the football program. “All of that is a tribute to the assistant coaches, they’ve done an outstanding job. Assistant coaches are grossly underpaid and don’t get the credit they deserve. These guys have been super.”
Pruitt takes command of the Plainview program following the transfer of Nick Ledbetter, who coached the Bears for four years before becoming an assistant principal at Ider High School this month. Ledbetter compiled a 23-21 overall record across four seasons, including a 10-2 mark in 2020. Ledbetter’s teams appeared in the state postseason in three of his four seasons leading the program.
Coming back to Plainview after two years coaching the football team at Marion County High School (Tenn.) made perfect sense to Pruitt. He said he’s always liked the school and liked how former football players took to his leadership.
Plus, the school is less than two miles from his house.
“I was driving an hour one way, gas was $4.50 and I’m not getting any younger,” said Pruitt, who will work on a contract basis without additional teaching duties. “For me, it was an exciting move.”
Pruitt last coached at Plainview in 2014, and he came back to find that some things are a little different.
“I’m having to find light switches again and that kind of stuff,” the coach joked. “If you’re in a field house that’s been added on to several times, the light switches aren’t necessarily beside the door.”
Through his first few days, Pruitt set a goal to get introduced to the Plainview players and see how they work.
“I’ve been impressed. They do have a good work ethic,” he said.
Pruitt’s 40-plus-year head-coaching career began at Pisgah High School in 1982, with stops at Plainview, Fort Payne, Albertville and Dade County (Ga.), before most recently at Marion County (Tenn.).
He’s set to be inducted into the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 later this month.
Pruitt’s first stint as Plainview’s football coach was 17 years, in which he led the Bears to 10 region championships and back-to-back Class 3A state championship game appearances in 1990 and 1991. The Bears tallied 12 consecutive state playoff appearances during the stretch and set a program-record 14 wins in 1990 and 1991. In the 1991 season, Plainview accumulated a program-record 553 points, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society's website.
In 2006, Pruitt came back to Plainview for a nine-year run that yielded two region titles and eight state postseason appearances.
A 1975 graduate of Plainview, Pruitt played football and basketball. As a senior, he was a point guard on the basketball team that won the first basketball area championship in program history.
Pruitt continued his basketball career at Northeast Alabama Community College before transferring to Jacksonville State University to finish his education.
Cinthia Rico of The Times-Journal contributed to this report.
