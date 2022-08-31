While Fyffe raked in 20 first-place votes to become Class 2A’s unanimous No. 1-ranked team, Valley Head entered the top-10 picture and Sylvania received nominations, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest edition of the state high school football rankings were released this week.

The 1-0 Red Devils, coming off a 34-6 victory against Geraldine to open their season, retained the top spot in 2A this week. They were one of three unanimous No. 1s — 6A’s Clay-Chalkville and 5A’s UMS-Wright were the other two. Fyffe hosts North Sand Mountain in a home opener Friday night.

