While Fyffe raked in 20 first-place votes to become Class 2A’s unanimous No. 1-ranked team, Valley Head entered the top-10 picture and Sylvania received nominations, as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s latest edition of the state high school football rankings were released this week.
The 1-0 Red Devils, coming off a 34-6 victory against Geraldine to open their season, retained the top spot in 2A this week. They were one of three unanimous No. 1s — 6A’s Clay-Chalkville and 5A’s UMS-Wright were the other two. Fyffe hosts North Sand Mountain in a home opener Friday night.
In 1A, No. 9 Valley Head debuted in the top 10 for the first time this season after garnering nominations since the release of the preseason poll. The Tigers defeated Section 26-20 in overtime last week. They host Decatur Heritage Christian Academy on Friday.
In 3A, Sylvania missed the top-10 cut again, but continued receiving nominations, just as it has since the preseason. The Rams knocked off previous No. 9 Saks 19-6 last week. Saks dropped out of the top 10 but received nominations. The Rams visit 3A’s top-ranked Piedmont on Friday.
The latest ASWA’s state high school football rankings with win-loss, record and total poll points:
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (19); 2-0; 237
3. Fairhope (1); 2-0; 148
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 116
10. Oak Mountain; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-0) 9, Sparkman (2-0) 6, Bob Jones (1-1) 4, James Clemens (0-2) 3, Foley (1-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (20); 2-0; 240
2. Mountain Brook; 2-0; 174
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 134
5. Pinson Valley; 2-0; 110
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-0) 8, Parker (2-0) 8, Benjamin Russell (2-0) 4, Pike Road (0-2) 2, Oxford (1-1) 1, Wetumpka (2-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20); 2-0; 240
2. Pleasant Grove; 1-0; 169
5. Guntersville; 2-0; 111
Others receiving votes: Arab (2-0) 11, Greenville (1-0) 10, Central-Clay County (0-1) 8, Faith Academy (1-0) 8, Headland (2-0) 7, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Lincoln (2-0) 1, Valley (1-1) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Montgomery Catholic (15); 2-0; 217
4. Jacksonville (2); 2-0; 139
5. Northside (1); 2-0; 125
9. Montgomery Academy; 1-1; 36
10. Cherokee County; 2-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Etowah (1-1) 10, Priceville (2-0) 10, Orange Beach (0-0) 3, Bibb County (1-1) 2, Deshler (2-0) 2, T.R. Miller (1-1) 2, Bayside Academy (2-0) 1, West Morgan (2-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (9); 0-1; 199
2. Winfield (4); 2-0; 156
3. Mars Hill Bible (4); 1-1; 155
4. St. James (2); 1-1; 127
6. Mobile Christian; 1-1; 100
9. Alabama Christian; 0-1; 31
10. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Houston Academy (2-0) 22, Sylvania (1-0) 20, Thomasville (1-0) 20, Saks (1-1) 19, Excel (1-0) 18, Flomaton (1-1) 8, Dadeville (1-0) 7, Fayette County (2-0) 3, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 3, Phil Campbell (2-0) 2.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
2. Highland Home; 2-0; 179
4. Clarke County; 0-1; 116
8. J.U. Blacksher; 2-0; 70
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend (1-0) 4, Cleveland (0-1) 3, Tanner (1-1) 3, Thorsby (2-0) 1, Vincent (2-0) 1.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (17); 2-0; 227
2. Spring Garden (2); 2-0; 179
5. Decatur Heritage; 2-0; 105
8. Pickens County; 1-1; 62
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (2-0) 9, Cedar Bluff (1-1) 8, Kinston (1-1) 7, Georgiana (2-0) 5, Millry (1-1) 5, Verbena (2-0) 3.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Academy (17); 1-0; 229
2. Patrician (1); 1-0; 169
4. Jackson Academy (1); 2-0; 126
5. Lee-Scott (1); 1-0; 114
7. Escambia Academy; 0-0; 68
9. Lowndes Academy; 0-1; 51
10. Crenshaw Christian; 1-0; 30
Others receiving votes: Banks Academy (1-0) 9, Fort Dale Academy (1-0) 6, Bessemer Academy (0-1) 5, Clarke Prep (0-1) 5, Monroe Academy (1-1) 2.
