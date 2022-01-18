Fort Payne falls to area foe Scottsboro

Scottsboro maintained a double-digit deficit in the second half that Fort Payne couldn’t overcome.
Malik Turner scored 12 points and Shaq Hawkins added 11 points as Fort Payne fell to Class 6A, Area 15 rival Scottsboro 66-51 at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
“I think we had one of those nights where things didn’t work out for us,” Fort Payne head coach Michael Banks said. “I felt like (Scottsboro) came out playing with a little more toughness than we did and I felt like that we didn’t match their intensity consistently enough throughout the game to overcome that 10-point barrier.”
Fort Payne dropped to 12-10 overall and 1-4 in area competition, while Scottsboro improved to 19-4 and 4-2.
Tyson Sexton finished with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, Cordell Worthy scored 11 points, Blake Jones added 10 points and Ethan Roberts chipped in nine points.
Scottsboro led 34-24 at halftime and 50-36 by the end of the third period. Jones drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and made all three ensuing foul shots to extend Scottsboro’s advantage to 41-25 with 5:12 left in the period. Roberts sank a corner 3 and Parker Bell added a buzzer-beating layup in the final three minutes of the period.
Hawkins made a corner 3-pointer to pull Fort Payne within 57-46 with 5:23 to play in regulation, as close as the home team could get to the lead.
“Tonight we forgot what our assignments were on some of the role players sometimes, let some of them hurt us from the 3-point line,” Banks said. “We talked about having to rebound well because they get us a lot of times on rebounds and throw-backs for 3-pointers when we can’t close out.
“We talked about taking care of the ball, which I felt like we did pretty well tonight, but the rebounding was not good and sometimes our shot selection wasn’t so great.”
With 2:59 remaining in the game, Hawkins was ejected for throwing a punch, as the game officials explained to Banks.
“(Scottsboro) played with toughness and we have to play with basketball toughness,” the coach said, “which isn’t punching and mouthing; it’s boxing out, it’s getting stops on the defensive end, it’s being strong with the ball, that’s basketball toughness and we let a lot of that stuff get in our heads and we lost our composure several times tonight. It’s something we have to clean up.”
Scottsboro took a 9-0 lead with 4:22 left in the opening quarter when Jones made a 3-pointer. Eli Kirby drilled a 3 to get Fort Payne on the scoreboard at the 3:30 mark.
Hawkins threw a lob pass to Turner for a layup, Turner dished to Alan Harcrow for a 3 and Nolan Fowler added four free throws to help Fort Payne close the quarter by tying the game at 12.
Fort Payne wraps up area play at Buckhorn on Friday.
“We can still accomplish whatever we want to as long as we keep working and trust ourselves,” Banks said.
