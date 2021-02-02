Ridge Berry had 12 points to lead a balanced scoring performance in Geraldine’s 59-33 victory against Crossville in Geraldine on Friday night.
Griffin Knight scored 11 points, Kaejuan Hatley added 10 points and Colt Lusher and Jaxon Colvin each contributed eight points for the Bulldogs, who led 24-14 at halftime and 42-21 by the end of the third period.
Harley Hicks scored 11 points and Tyler Cox had nine points for Crossville.
Fyffe 54, Sand Rock 52:
Brody Dalton had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, Parker Godwin finished with 12 points and six assists and Fyffe escaped with a win at Sand Rock on Friday night.
Xavier Works scored nine points with six rebounds and Tate Goolesby added seven points and five assists for the Red Devils, who improved to 18-4.
Jacob St. Clair scored a game-high 22 points for the Wildcats and Garyn Sharpe chipped in 19 points.
Fyffe pushed to a 42-38 lead to begin the fourth quarter after playing to a 31-31 halftime tie.
Douglas 66, Collinsville 44:
Colton Wills paced Collinsville with eight points and Jacob Jones had six in a loss to Douglas on senior night at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Friday night.
The Panthers led 9-7 at the start of the second period but were outscored 21-5 to end the half trailing 28-14. Douglas led 46-34 by the start of the fourth.
Raygan Edmondson finished with a game-high 30 points and Eli Teal chipped in 12 points.
Skyline 67, Ider 34:
Drake Whisenant had eight points and Hunter Robinson and Jeffrey Shirley added seven points apiece in Ider loss at Skyline on Friday night.
Chase Bickers led the Vikings with a game-high 17 points, Weston Avans added 15 points and Dylan Knight had nine.
Skyline led 17-10 after one quarter and outscored the Hornets 22-8 to close the half with a 39-18 advantage.
Anniston 84, Plainview 59:
Cole Millican had 16 points with five rebounds to lead Plainview in a loss at Anniston on Friday night.
Jonah Williams scored 15 points and Dylan Haymon added 12 points for the Bears.
Anniston led 24-16 after one and pushed the lead to 48-29 at the half. The Bears trailed 59-45 at the start of the fourth period.
