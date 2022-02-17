Luke Smith finished with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, Cole Millican had 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Plainview advanced to the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional with a 68-39 win against Geraldine in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
In the 3A sub-regional game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, the Area 14 champion Bears overwhelmed Area 12 runner-up Geraldine with high-percentage shots and defensive pressure that forced 18 turnovers.
Redick Smith scored 17 points and Jaxon Colvin added eight points for the Bulldogs.
The bulk of Plainview’s scoring came from inside the paint, shooting 28 of 50 (56%). The Bears shot 3 of 16 (19%) from 3-point range and 3 of 5 (60%) from the foul line.
The Bulldogs were 16 of 50 (32%) from the field, including 4 of 19 (21%) from 3-point range.
Plainview turned a 34-25 halftime advantage into a 54-34 lead entering the final period. A Millican layup with 4:30 left in the third quarter gave the Bears a 15-point lead, and a Dylan Haymon layup at the 2:38 mark pushed the lead to 21 points.
With 6:37 remaining in regulation, Plainview ballooned the lead to 30 points when Millican assisted Jonah Williams on a 3-pointer.
Sylvania 59, Hokes Bluff 49:
Sawyer Hughes and Josh Scott propelled Sylvania with 19 points apiece and Ryan Bullock had 10 points in a rallying effort to topple Hokes Bluff 59-49 in the 3A sub-regional round Tuesday night.
Jordan Presley led the Eagles, the Area 12 champions, with 17 points and Kyle Patterson chipped in 10 points.
The Area 14 runner-up Rams trailed 19-13 at the end of the first period and 33-25 at intermission, before outscoring Hokes Bluff 34-16 in the second half.
In the third, Hughes scored nine of Sylvania’s 18 points in the period, bringing the game to a 43-all tie entering the final period of regulation.
Sylvania made 7 of 10 free throws to close out the game.
Decatur Heritage 79, Valley Head 50:
Chandler Johnson sank four 3-point baskets and tallied 15 points and Eian Bain added 10 points in Valley Head’s 79-50 loss at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in a 1A sub-regional game Tuesday night.
Lane Ingram added nine points as the Tigers finished their season as Area 13 runner-up.
Brayden Kyle scored a game-high 21 points and Hayden Page chipped in 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
Decatur Heritage, the Area 15 champion, raced to a 31-12 lead by the end of the opening quarter, led 46-26 at halftime and 69-39 at the start of the fourth.
GIRLS
Decatur Heritage 76, Valley Head 56:
Emma Harrison paced Valley Head with a game-high 22 points and Jenna McKenzie had 14 points in a 76-56 loss at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy in a 1A sub-regional game Tuesday night.
Sophia Blair added nine points for the Tigers, who closed their season as the Area 13 runner-up.
Brayleigh Williams led Decatur Heritage with 16 points and Genie McGlee added 15 points and Alex Jackson had 12 points.
The Tigers led 19-15 before Decatur Heritage took a 35-34 edge at intermission. The home team pushed its advantage to 56-45 entering the fourth.
