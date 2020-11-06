FORT PAYNE — Once Gardendale’s offense ignited in the second quarter, there was little Fort Payne could do to slow it down.
The Wildcats fell behind by 21 at the half and couldn’t recover in a 52-24 loss in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Fort Payne (8-3), a No. 2 seed from Region 7, trailed 31-10 before J.D. Blalock capped a drive with a 2-yard scoring run with 10 seconds left in the third.
Gardendale’s potent offense didn’t make the task of slicing the deficit any easier in the final period.
The Rockets (9-2), a No. 3 seed from Region 6, put the game out of reach when LT Sanders bolted along the left sideline for a 61-yard touchdown run to begin the final frame.
An interception on Fort Payne’s next drive led to another quick score and a 45-17 advantage.
The Rockets scored 17 consecutive points without a Fort Payne response and led 24-3 at halftime.
An Alex McPherson field goal pulled the Wildcats within 7-3 in the second quarter before Gardendale ripped off a field goal and two touchdowns before intermission.
Colby Thomas drilled a 36-yard field goal with 4:54 remaining in the opening half to give the Rockets a 10-3 advantage.
Gardendale’s field goal followed its special teams recovering a muffed catch on a punt in Fort Payne territory.
Will Crowder faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left until the half.
Gardendale added to its lead a minute later with Crowder finding Caden McGruder wide open across the middle of the field for a 64-yard scoring connection.
Fort Payne’s ensuing drive showed promise when Blalock hit Sawyer Burt for a 34-yard gain to Gardendale’s 11-yard line.
But the Rockets intercepted Blalock’s pass attempt on the next play and returned it to Fort Payne’s 42.
The Wildcats’ defense kept Gardendale out of field goal range as the half expired.
Fort Payne came out of the locker room and struck quickly.
Blalock connected with Burt for a 53-yard score at the 11:26 mark in the third, making it 24-10.
Sanders extended Gardendale’s lead to 31-10 with 4:01 to play the period. The running back broke loose for a 15-yard scoring run on a second-and-8 play.
Fort Payne’s season ends after a runner-up finish in the region championship and a six-game win streak created through the middle of the season.
Gardendale advanced to play Mountain Brook on Friday.
